T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JANUARY 2024

BALTIMORE, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.45 trillion as of January 31, 2024. Preliminary net outflows for January 2024 were $4.8 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of January 31, 2024, and for the prior year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.







As of





Preliminary(a)





(in billions)



1/31/2024



12/31/2023













Equity

$ 747

$ 744 Fixed income, including money market



170



170 Multi-asset



486



483 Alternatives



47



48 Total assets under management

$ 1,450

$ 1,445

Target date retirement products

$ 411

$ 408

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment





