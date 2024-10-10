T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR SEPTEMBER 2024

BALTIMORE, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.63 trillion as of September 30, 2024. Preliminary net outflows were $4.9 billion for September 2024 and $12.2 billion for the quarter-ended September 30, 2024. Preliminary quarterly net flows include $0.8 billion of Manager-driven distributions.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of September 30, 2024, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

9/30/2024

8/31/2024

6/30/2024

12/31/2023

















Equity

$ 832

$ 825

$ 810

$ 744 Fixed income, including money market

186

183

180

170 Multi-asset

561

553

529

483 Alternatives

52

51

50

48 Total assets under management

$ 1,631

$ 1,612

$ 1,569

$ 1,445

















Target date retirement portfolios

$ 482

$ 474

$ 453

$ 408 (a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

Q3 2024 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

T. Rowe Price will release Q3 2024 earnings on Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 - 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com.

About T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages $1.63 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

