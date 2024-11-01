T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

BALTIMORE, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. The earnings release can be found on the firm's website at troweprice.com/newsroom.

Chair, CEO, and President Rob Sharps and Chief Financial Officer Jen Dardis will provide an update on business performance, review financial results, and answer questions on a webcast today from 8:00 - 8:45 AM (Eastern Time). To access the webcast or to obtain dial-in instructions to ask a question, please visit investors.troweprice.com.

Supplemental materials will be available on the firm's investor relations website shortly before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the firm's investor relations website shortly after the event.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages $1.63 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

