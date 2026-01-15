T5 Announces Strategic Alignment of Services and Properties to Support Continued Growth

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T5 Data Centers, the data center industry's only Forever On development platform and integrated lifecycle services provider, today announced the strategic alignment of its Services and Properties businesses into two distinct operating entities under the T5 umbrella, reflecting the significant scale the company has achieved and reinforcing its long-term commitment to disciplined execution, operational excellence, and being the trusted partner for customers.

This evolution reflects the scale T5 has achieved and positions each business to operate with greater focus, clarity, and accountability as demand for high-performance data center infrastructure continues to accelerate across hyperscale, enterprise, and institutional markets for AI and cloud applications.

"Over the past several years, T5 has grown significantly across every line of business," said Pete Marin, CEO and Chairman of T5 Data Centers. "As that scale increases, so does the importance of focus. Establishing Services and Properties as distinct operating entities allows each to operate with greater independence while continuing to deliver the performance and reliability our customers expect."

Under the new strategic alignment, T5 Services and T5 Properties will operate as dedicated organizations with clear leadership structures and mandates, while remaining part of the integrated T5 platform.

T5 Services, led by Tom Mertz, COO & President, will oversee T5 Construction and T5 Operations. The Services organization is purpose-built to deliver safe, reliable, and high-performance data center facilities, often in live, energized environments where uptime is non-negotiable.

"T5 Services has been built to execute where complexity is highest," said Mertz. "This alignment allows us to continue scaling construction and operations without compromising standards, safety, or performance."

T5 Properties, led by Peter Almond, CIO & President, will manage T5's assets and development activities. The Properties organization focuses on development strategy, capital planning, power expertise, site selection, and long-term asset stewardship across T5's portfolio.

"This structure allows T5 Properties to further advance our development and investment capabilities while ensuring we remain focused on long-term value creation, disciplined capital deployment, and thoughtful growth that has defined T5 for nearly two decades," said Almond.

T5 will continue to have an unwavering commitment to customers, partners, or communities. Existing projects, contracts, and operating relationships remain unchanged, and teams will continue to collaborate closely across Services and Properties where integration delivers customer value.

The company expects to complete the organizational alignment process over the coming months, with dedicated teams, systems, and processes already in place as planning activities progress through the first quarter of 2026.

As data center demand intensifies, driven by AI, cloud growth, and increasing infrastructure complexity, T5's operating model is designed to scale without sacrificing execution.

"This evolution is about positioning T5 for the long term," Marin added. "It ensures that both Services and Properties can continue to lead in their respective domains while expanding our capacity to serve customers with the same Forever On performance standard they rely on."

About T5 Data Centers

T5 Data Centers supports companies that are changing the world through AI and technology innovation with our development, construction, and data center operations. T5 develops scalable data center solutions across our campuses and uniquely delivers construction and operational services within our customers' data centers. With nearly two decades of experience successfully managing execution and operations risks, our customers can be confident that T5 will safely deliver on our commitment to Forever On performance. Visit t5datacenters.com or call (888) 239-7133 to learn more.

SOURCE T5 Data Centers