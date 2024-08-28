T5 Finalizes Land Acquisition in Atlanta to Support a 300 MW Data Center Campus

Company Plans to Enable High-Compute AI Applications and Liquid Cooling Technology at Fourth Atlanta Location

ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T5 Data Centers (T5) , the data center industry's only Forever On capacity and integrated lifecycle services provider, announced plans to expand its Atlanta footprint with the development of a new data center campus in South Fulton County, Georgia. Already zoned for data center use, the facility is poised for rapid development and is scalable to support up to 300 megawatts (MW) of power capacity.

Situated on a sprawling 91-acre site in Palmetto, this cutting-edge, multi-building campus will play a crucial role in the region's tech infrastructure. In line with T5's commitment to innovation, ATL IV will enable advanced AI capabilities and provide liquid cooling technology. This expansion will allow T5 to better serve clients seeking high-performance cloud infrastructure, particularly those with demanding computational needs.

"Our expansion in the Atlanta market underscores our commitment to providing infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of our clients. We are not just building a data center campus; we are creating a future-ready environment where hyperscalers and large enterprises can thrive," states Pete Marin, CEO of T5. "By providing liquid cooling to the rack, T5 is setting a new standard for energy efficiency and sustainability in data center construction and operations."

The site is strategically located in close proximity to other major data center hubs with an already robust electrical and network infrastructure in place, ensuring exceptional connectivity and low-latency data transmission. "The Atlanta region has been a key market for T5 since our inception 17 years ago," states David Horowitz, SVP and Head of Leasing for T5. David adds, "Our relationships with key stakeholders in Atlanta and our expertise in this market allows us to strategically locate sites that will support our customers' unprecedented growth in a time frame superior to our competition. This is only the beginning of our growth in Atlanta."

An onsite electrical substation will provide efficient and redundant utility power which is expected to be operational in 2026.

ATL IV marks a significant step forward in T5's mission to expand its footprint across both the U.S. and Europe, with the goal of providing economies of scale-driven services while maintaining the highest standards of construction and operations for customers.

