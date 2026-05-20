T5 Services Appoints Mason Thornburg as Chief Financial Officer to Support Next Phase of Strategic Growth

ATLANTA, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T5 Services, a mission-critical services firm dedicated exclusively to the data center industry, providing construction and operations solutions for the world's most sophisticated digital infrastructure environments, today announced the appointment of Mason Thornburg as Chief Financial Officer.

Mason Thornburg joins T5 Services as CFO to lead finance strategy.

The appointment follows T5's recent strategic alignment into two focused operating entities. As T5 Services continues its rapid expansion supporting more than 90 third-party facilities globally, delivering complex construction programs at scale, and surpassing $1.6 billion in annual revenue, the business has reached a new stage of maturity that requires financial leadership built for scale. This appointment reinforces T5 Services' commitment to disciplined growth, operational rigor, and long-term value creation for customers, partners, and stakeholders.

Mason Thornburg brings more than 20 years of finance and operations leadership across construction, infrastructure, real estate, and other capital-intensive industries. Most recently, he served as CFO at Vision Hospitality Group, where he led enterprise finance strategy, treasury, forecasting, treasury, investments, and operational planning. His background also includes CFO leadership roles supporting high-growth operating businesses, with experience spanning capital strategy, operational scaling, and financial discipline in complex environments.

As CFO, Thornburg will report to Tom Mertz, President & COO and will oversee accounting, financial reporting, treasury, forecasting, and investment discipline across T5's construction and operations businesses. He will play a key role in strengthening the financial infrastructure needed to support continued expansion, operational excellence, and scalable decision-making across the business.

"T5 Services has reached a stage where scale alone is not enough - maintaining execution discipline as we grow is what matters most," said Tom Mertz, COO & President of T5 Services. "Mason brings a combination of operational, financial, and infrastructure experience that strengthens our ability to scale thoughtfully, support increasingly complex customer environments, and continue investing in the systems and processes that drive long-term performance."

For customers, partners, and stakeholders, this appointment reinforces T5 Services' commitment to disciplined growth, long-term value creation, and building the organizational strength required to remain a trusted infrastructure partner at scale.

For more information about T5 Services, visit https://www.t5datacenters.com.

About T5 Services

T5 Services is a specialized data center construction and operations provider serving hyperscale, enterprise, AI, and developer customers worldwide. Through its T5 Construction and T5 Operations businesses, the company delivers mission-critical solutions that reduce risk, accelerate readiness, and improve long-term operational performance. Backed by nearly two decades of experience and a heritage of ownership, T5 Services combines construction expertise, operational discipline, and deep data center specialization to support the world's most demanding digital infrastructure environments. Visit t5datacenters.com or call (888) 239-7133 to learn more.

SOURCE T5 Data Centers