Tackle Expands Platform Capabilities to Help Software Companies Scale Revenue Operations for Google Cloud Marketplace

ISVs can leverage Tackle's Cloud GTM Platform to streamline cloud-generated revenue

BOISE, Idaho, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tackle.io, the end-to-end solution for B2B software companies to generate revenue through a data-driven Cloud go-to-market (Cloud GTM), announced the public preview of expanded capabilities to operationalize and scale sales transaction workflows for independent software vendors (ISVs) selling through Google Cloud Marketplace.

Tackle's updates to its capabilities for private offers for Google provide automation to streamline the seller's path to close deals quickly - saving both time and manual work to ensure that sellers and their stakeholders have deal visibility at every stage and automated real-time notifications. With this public preview, ISVs are able to send, track, and book flat-fee Google Cloud Marketplace private offers with installments directly from Tackle's Cloud GTM Platform.

"Tackle Offers provides Wiz a streamlined marketplace private offer creation workflow and a clear view of a deals movement through the buyer acceptance stages," said Brenden Worth, Global Google Cloud Alliance Manager, Wiz. "They have made it easy for our team to remove manual processes, automate Google Cloud Marketplace private offers, and enable customization to meet Cloud Provider requirements, increasing our private offer creation efficiency by 90%."

According to Tackle's 2023 State of Cloud GTM Report, by 2026, $100B of B2B software will be transacted through the hyperscaler Cloud Marketplaces. As this revenue channel grows, the increase of operational overhead requires business transformation across the organization for teams to efficiently and accurately transact and report on Marketplace sales.

"In 2023, we saw a 124% increase in private offer usage from customers across more than $3B in Marketplace transactions," said John Jahnke, CEO of Tackle. "This shift highlights the importance of ISVs using an enterprise-grade Cloud GTM Platform that's robust enough to confidently transact their largest opportunities through the cloud."

To learn more about how to get started with Tackle Offers for Google, visit Tackle Docs.

About Tackle

Tackle is the leading solution built to help software companies generate revenue through a data-driven Cloud go-to-market (Cloud GTM). Tackle works with more than 550 software companies, including CrowdStrike, HashiCorp, Lacework, New Relic, Snyk, VMware, Wiz, and many more at every stage—from companies scaling their go-to-market to the largest software companies in the world. We are venture backed by three of the world's top SaaS investors—a16z, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Coatue—to execute on our mission to positively transform the way that software is sold. Tackle is available for purchase on Google Cloud Marketplace.

