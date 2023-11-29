Tackle Processes $5 Billion and Sees 100% Year-over-Year Transaction Growth Through Cloud Marketplaces, Dominating Cloud Go-To-Market

Tackle Estimates the Entire Marketplace Ecosystem Will Be $100B by 2026, Providing a Massive Opportunity for Software Companies to Sell Their Products Through the Clouds 

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tackle.io, the only end-to-end Platform for faster, easier, data-informed selling through the clouds (Cloud GTM), today announced that it has seen transactions through its Platform grow more than 100% this year, crossing more than $5 billion dollars of Cloud Marketplace transactions overall. This major milestone for Tackle and its customers highlights the explosive growth of Cloud Marketplaces.

According to Tackle's recent State of the Cloud GTM Report, revenue flowing through the Cloud Marketplaces is expected to radically increase from $15B in 2023 to more than $100B in 2026, more than 6x in just three years. This growth is driven by the massive momentum of the Cloud Providers. Gartner says overall cloud spend this year will eclipse $600 billion, driving increased accessibility for B2B software companies to distribute through the Cloud Marketplaces and co-selling programs, and grow their cloud partnerships. Selling with and through the clouds gives Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) a way to let customers buy their software by "paying down" the committed spend agreements they have with the Cloud Providers. This can unlock pre-allocated funds where customers otherwise have limited budgets for new technologies. This has led to rapid sales growth within the Marketplaces while the difficult economy has stagnated growth in other channels.

Business Applications Fuel Next Wave of ISV Growth Powered by Further API Automation 
There are two significant forces building this next wave of growth for Cloud GTM. First, while infrastructure solutions dominated the early years of cloud selling, business applications, and industry solutions represent the next growth frontier. The next wave will be powered not just by cloud-forward ISVs, but by all enterprise ISVs complementing their go-to-market systems with the cloud channels. Second, as ISVs mature their Cloud GTM motions, efforts historically incubated in alliance teams are now being embraced and accelerated by revenue leaders, or CROs, in the organization. This new wave of mature and enterprise ISVs has more complex requirements for Cloud GTM automation, support, and services. The Cloud Providers continue to innovate on APIs to enable at-scale experiences, including initial onboarding of a transactable Marketplace listing, high volume co-sell activity and operations, and highly optimized seller workflows for private offers and we are committed to continue to bring them to life for all Tackle customers and the ISV ecosystem.

"As software buying continues to evolve, G2 research has shown buyers are seeking new avenues to purchase software, including third-party marketplaces," said Godard Abel, CEO and Co-Founder of G2. "We have seen this first-hand, experiencing accelerated demand for G2 solutions through the AWS Marketplace – and with Tackle, it's even easier to run Cloud GTM at scale. Cloud Marketplaces represent an area of expansion and massive opportunity for SaaS leaders to capitalize on, especially amid the current economic environment."

Tackle's Comprehensive Solution Built with the Largest Sellers and Now Seamlessly Available to All
Tackle, the founder and leader in the Cloud GTM space, has refined its enterprise Platform over the last seven years via insights gained from hundreds of customers processing tens of thousands of co-sell transactions and billions of dollars in private and public offers. Tackle's Cloud GTM Platform is a comprehensive solution that offers the following capabilities across all three hyperscaler Cloud Marketplaces.

This end-to-end platform includes:  

  • Cloud Buyer Intent Signals: Identify the best target customers and opportunities to accelerate with Cloud GTM
  • Cloud Co-sell Automation: Sell with cloud sellers and merge your co-sell and Marketplace workflows into a single seamless solution
  • Marketplace Selling: Enable streamlined execution from your first to 1,000th deal powered by enterprise software and proven workflows
  • Salesforce Enabled: All Marketplace and co-sell operations available directly within Salesforce to enable revops teams and sales reps, not just alliance leaders
  • Enterprise Services: Strategic Services, deal support, continuous coaching, and managed services power clients on a successful journey

Earlier this month, we decreased the barrier to entry for any ISV to initiate their Cloud GTM journey via Tackle Explore allowing companies to start with the full platform for $5,000.

"In the not-too-distant future, all reps at every ISV will know how to win with cloud. For this future vision to come to life, cloud buyer intent data, co-selling workflows, and Marketplace operations need to be easier than selling direct and robust enough to transact your largest opportunities," said John Jahnke, CEO of Tackle. "This requires an enterprise Cloud GTM Platform, world-class support, and services powering these new GTM motions integrated into systems where sales reps live  –  Salesforce especially."

To learn more about our Tackle Cloud GTM Platform and our Explore package, visit tackle.io

About Tackle
Tackle is the leading solution built to help software companies generate revenue through a data-driven Cloud go-to-market (Cloud GTM). Tackle works with more than 550 software companies, including Auth0, CrowdStrike, HashiCorp, Lacework, New Relic, Snyk, VMware, and many more at every stage—from companies scaling their go-to-market to the largest software companies in the world. We are venture backed by three of the world's top SaaS investors—a16z, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Coatue—to execute on our mission to positively transform the way that software is sold. Tackle is available for purchase on the AWS Marketplace.

SOURCE Tackle.io

