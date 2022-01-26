Tackle Market Disruption with Latest Centric Software® PLM Innovations

While supply chain disruptions and the on again/off again nature of the pandemic interrupt go-to-market plans, companies are also grappling with increasing and changing material costs. Decision-making is no longer just driven by cost, but also by material availability and sustainability targets. In response, the latest Centric PLM release contains market-driven features developed in close relationship with Centric's customer advisory board and innovation partners. Centric PLM v7.4 can be leveraged to reduce costs, drive competitiveness, stay close to consumers, improve collaboration and boost quick execution.

"With supply chain challenges and uncertainty being the current norm, more fashion, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods companies are seeking digital transformation solutions to combat these disruptions and improve agility," says Ron Watson, VP of Product at Centric Software. "Centric PLM v7.4 eliminates many of the manual processes associated with communication, design, development, production and shipping, enabling new efficiencies."

Centric PLM v7.4 squarely addresses the needs of brands, manufacturers and retailers in the apparel, furniture, home décor and multi-category industries with features including a packing list tool to automate the production of labeling for customs, speeding up shipping and transportation. The Product Presentations module enables teams to build presentations using PLM's single actionable source of truth, both saving time and ensuring that information is accurate and on-brand. Centric continues to expand its end-to-end 3D digital design and development approach by giving non-3D users the ability to view and provide feedback on 3D product visuals, enhancing collaboration and streamlining product communication. New side-by-side Bill of Materials (BOM) comparisons enable product teams to make faster and smarter choices about their designs and easily track changes over time.

"Centric PLM became that classic single source of the truth, so that we could have a really high quality, highly trusted source of information about all the products that we're bringing to market," says Tim Smith, Director of Product Technology at Aritzia.

"We are proud to introduce the latest industry-driven innovations in Centric PLM," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "We work closely with industry leading retailers, brands and manufacturers to develop tools that alleviate market pressures and enable them to focus on being more consumer-centric."

Learn more about Centric's latest release for Apparel, Home and Multi-category brands, manufacturers and retailers.

