Taco Bell® Brings Back Steal A Base Steal A Taco To Give Fans The Postseason They've Been Waiting For

This digital extension comes in clutch for fans who want to score their free tacos faster than any year prior - faster than a four-seam fastball. With drive-thru times down to an average of less than four minutes, it's likely the DLT will reach its destination before the seventh inning stretch. For fans who prefer to keep the DLT tradition alive, there will still be free tacos available in-restaurant on October 28 if a base is stolen, see Terms and Conditions.

"Through a season and a year like no other, we are proud to bring back a promotion that fans can always count on and are thrilled to partner with the league again to provide free tacos for all of America – no matter what team you root for," said Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell's Chief Global Brand Officer. "We're looking forward to seeing who will be America's newest Taco Hero and are excited to give our Taco Bell Loyalty Rewards Members early access to their free Doritos® Locos Taco via Taco Bell Loyalty Rewards (Beta)."

"Steal a Base, Steal a Taco has become a tradition tied to the World Series and we're thrilled to partner with Taco Bell to bring baseball fans even more to look forward to through this extraordinary postseason," said Noah Garden, MLB Chief Revenue Officer.

To raise the stakes even more, Taco Bell is partnering with BetMGM, for the second year in a row, to take the Taco Hero experience to the next level with two exclusive prop bets for BetMGM app users. Fans can wager real money on which player they think will steal the first base of the World Series as well as in which inning the first stolen base will occur.

Visit BetMGM.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ years of age or older to wager. CO, IN, NJ, or WV only. Please Gamble Responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ & WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN).

Taco Bell Loyalty Rewards launched in June this year and has expanded the brand's digital touchpoints with consumers through exclusive deals, convenient ordering as well as access to customizable, craveable menu items. Fans can sign up for Taco Bell's Reward (Beta) loyalty program via the app here and will receive a free Doritos® Locos Tacos just by joining.**



**Taco Bell Rewards (Beta) Program is available for a limited time only and is subject to termination at Taco Bell's discretion. Reward for 1 free Seasoned Beef Doritos® Locos Tacos only at participating U.S. Taco Bell locations, valid for 14 days from issuance. Must have a registered Taco Bell account. No cash value. Subject to terms and conditions.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For information about Taco Bell, visit www.TacoBell.com/news or find us on social media. Like: Facebook.com/tacobell --Follow: @TacoBell and @TacoBellNews (Twitter), @tacobell (Instagram) and @tacobell (TikTok) -- Subscribe: YouTube.com/tacobell

For updates on how Taco Bell is navigating COVID-19, visit the brand on its social channels and website .

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming platform by BetMGM LLC, the joint venture between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings Plc (LSE: GVC). Based in New Jersey, the company was established in July 2018 to create a world-class sports betting and online gaming platform in the United States, in order to take advantage of the new opportunities created by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the U.S. federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA). Utilizing GVC's US-licensed, state-of-the-art proprietary technology platform, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM and partypoker. The company has exclusive access to MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. For more information visit www.roardigital.com .

