TACO BELL® BRINGS THE HEAT WITH NACHO FRIES FEATURING TRUFF SAUCE

For a limited time, fans nationwide can check the TRUFF Tracker on the Taco Bell app to spice up their orders before the sauce runs out

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fries that changed fast food are back! Nacho Fries return to Taco Bell menus nationwide for a limited time starting October 13. After captivating taste buds for four years, the same classic golden fries and warm nacho cheese sauce duo is here to satisfy cravings—but that's not all. To turn up the heat, Taco Bell is also introducing Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries for two weeks or while supplies last, starting October 13. Taco Bell and fellow southern California brand TRUFF have partnered once again to bring this flavorful combination to consumers everywhere. To help fans keep track of this very-limited time hot commodity, Taco Bell is introducing a new digital tracking system, the TRUFF Tracker, to ensure fans won't miss out on TRUFF.

After a successful test last year, Taco Bell and TRUFF are bringing their spicy collab to the masses. Taco Bell is introducing Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries for two weeks, or while supplies last, starting October 13. The fries that changed fast food are back! Nacho Fries return to Taco Bell menus nationwide for a limited time starting October 13.

After a successful test last year, Taco Bell and TRUFF are now bringing their spicy collab to the masses. The innovators at both brands have created an exclusive and unique take on TRUFF's Hotter Hot Sauce, available only at Taco Bell. The sauce features TRUFF's ultra-unique blend of real black truffles and red chili peppers with added creaminess to compliment the cheesiness of Taco Bell's menu.

Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries feature TRUFF atop a generous bed of boldly seasoned fries, topped with grilled marinated steak, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh diced tomatoes, warm nacho cheese sauce and reduced-fat sour cream. All for just $4.49.*

"When we tested Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries in California last year, we heard from fans all over the country about how bummed they were that they didn't get a taste," said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer. "The TRUFF team is truly changing the sauce game and we're thrilled to partner with them to bring our Nacho Fries to the next level in spice and innovation. Even though it's not for long, we can't wait for fans of both brands to try them and we're thrilled to bring our bold yet luxurious flavor experiment to everyone."

For $1*, fans can also add TRUFF to any menu item via the Taco Bell app. But this hot commodity won't last long. Taco Bell encourages fans to check out the TRUFF Tracker on the Taco Bell app, a new feature that tracks the supply status of TRUFF at their local Taco Bell restaurants. A first-of-its-kind digital innovation for Taco Bell, the TRUFF Tracker will help heat-seekers everywhere get a taste of iconic flavor before they miss out.

"Our first local test with Taco Bell was enthusiastically embraced by fans all over the world. The positive response showed that TRUFF Nacho Fries are much more than just a plus-up on a fan-favorite menu item" says Nick Guillen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at TRUFF. "Through thoughtful social media content, the TRUFF x Taco Bell partnership has fueled the passion behind both brand's audiences by merging pop culture with culinary in an unexpected way. We are excited to reunite with the creative powers behind Taco Bell to bring this sought-after campaign nationwide."

The original Nacho Fries will stay on menus for an extended period even after the TRUFF Tracker runs out. Nacho Fries will be available à la carte for $1.79 or in a Nacho Fries Box for $5.49, which includes Nacho Fries, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco and a medium fountain drink. For $7.99, fans can try the Deluxe Cravings Box that includes Nacho Fries, Steak Chalupa, a Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos and medium fountain drink. Nacho Fries are deliciously golden, coated in bold Mexican spices and served with a dippable side of warm nacho cheese sauce. For more of a kick, customers can dip with TRUFF instead for one dollar. Keep an eye on the app to not miss out on the mashup of the season.

*At participating US locations while supplies last. Contact local restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Prices higher with delivery.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com/news or at www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Taco Bell's Twitter, Taco Bell News' Twitter, TikTok and subscribing to our YouTube channel. For updates on how Taco Bell is navigating COVID-19, click here.

About TRUFF

TRUFF's lineup of luxury pantry staples is designed to elevate the dining experience. Originally founded through a popular food and lifestyle Instagram blog called @sauce, TRUFF immediately propelled into social media virality with the release of its hot sauce in 2017. The brand quickly became the fastest growing company in the hot sauce space due to its distinctive flavor profile, pristine bottle, Truffle Inspired cap, and of course the coveted Instagram account @sauce that makes tagging a no-brainer. Taking inspiration from the flagship black truffle experience, TRUFF recently expanded its family of products to include other popular favorites like TRUFF Pasta Sauce, TRUFF Mayonnaise and TRUFF Truffle Oil. You can find TRUFF's variety of products in stores nationwide and around the world in the UK, Australia, Kuwait, and South Korea. TRUFF is made in Southern California and is gluten-free and non-GMO. Visit www.TRUFF.com for more information and recipes.

Jacqueline Cisneros – Taco Bell Corp.

[email protected]

Danielle Karnbach – Edelman

[email protected]

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.