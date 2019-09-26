Taco BellⓇ Celebrates National Taco Day Holiday With Global Offerings

The National Taco Day Gift Set is back. In Taco Bells all over the US - and that is a fact. It includes four tacos of the iconic variety: two crunchy and two with even more notoriety. We're speaking, of course, of the beloved DLT. The gift set carries two that are flavored Nacho Cheese.

Eat it all up or bestow it upon a friend, because for only $5, there's no wrong way to spend. If your loved one lives far, there's no need to fret. We've got other ways to gift, on that you can bet. Send a digital gift card for five dollars plus tax, even add a personal message to include with the snacks.

But the Taco Day fun doesn't stop in the States. Our international Bells will also celebrate. Their offerings may vary, but the spirit remains. Gift and be gifted, from Tokyo to Spain.

Now this next part's official, listen up ladies and gents. It's a quote from Tracee Larocca, Taco Bell Senior Vice President. "We're kicking off the season of giving in a very big way. Starting, of course, with National Taco Day. It pays homage to giving, the best tradition of all, because the celebration of tacos is how we deck the halls."

We'll wrap this thing up by telling you about Glen. He's more than a magical taco, he's the star of a short - and a friend. Named after our founder, this taco's got spirit. He tells the tale of National Taco Day, so for Glen let's hear it.

Now you know the whole story and the celebration to come. Happy National Taco Day to all! Enjoy with your loved ones.

National Taco Day Gift Set is available at participating U.S. Taco Bell® locations on October 4th only. Contact store for prices and participation, which vary. Tax extra. While supplies last. Not valid with Delivery. Offer excludes chicken, steak and supreme versions.

