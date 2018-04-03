Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items

"Back in 2017 we boldly shared our commitment to roll out 20 new $1 items in 2018 and are thrilled to share we're halfway there thanks to our latest menu additions launching this week," said Marisa Thalberg, Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell Corp. "From innovative fan-favorites like the Beefy Crunch Burrito and dominating each day part by reimagining breakfast classics at the dollar price point, we continue to set the bar for what great food at a great value should be."

Taco Bell's new $1 Triple Melt Burrito and $1 Triple Melt Nachos hit menus nationwide this week following their test in Cincinnati, OH last September. Both cheesy, craveable items come complete with seasoned beef, shredded three-cheese blend and nacho cheese, wrapped up in a warm, flour tortilla or served atop a bed of tortilla chips. The Triple Melt Burrito is also available in a $5 box with a Doritos® Locos Taco, Cinnamon Twists and a Medium Drink.

Starting this week, Taco Bell has also brought back the fan-favorite Beefy Crunch Burrito for just $1. The test, beginning April 4, will be taking place in 30 Chattanooga restaurants through mid-July and depending on the success of the menu item, fans could see a nationwide release in 2019.

From breakfast to late night, Taco Bell continues to innovate at the dollar price point and beyond. The Naked Egg Taco, which returned to menus last month, will remain on menus giving fans the chance to snag two of the breakfast taco known for its fried-egg shell for just $3.49. When combined with the $1 Breakfast Triple Melt Burrito, these breakfast items make Taco Bell the must-try breakfast destination.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For information about Taco Bell, visit https://www.tacobell.com/news or find us on social media. Like: Facebook.com/tacobell -- Follow: @TacoBell (Twitter), tacobell (Instagram) and tacobell (Snapchat) -- Subscribe: YouTube.com/tacobell – Explore: ta.co

Laura Nedbal – Taco Bell Corp.

Laura.Nedbal@yum.com

949-863-4002

Emily Erskine – Edelman

Emily.Erskine@edelman.com

323-202-1021

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taco-bell-continues-value-push-with-craveable-new-1-items-300623119.html

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.

Related Links

https://www.tacobell.com

