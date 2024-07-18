Taco Bell Introduces the Cheesy Street Chalupas: A Flavorful Homage to Street Tacos with a Cheesy Twist

Taco Bell's latest menu innovation features several fresh and premium ingredients wrapped in cheese stuffed chalupa shells

TLDR:

Introducing Cheesy Street Chalupas, inspired by a vibrant fusion of traditional street taco ingredients – like fresh onions and cilantro – remixed with zesty flavors and premium proteins, all wrapped in Taco Bell's craveable, Quesalupa-inspired cheesy chalupa shells.

Fans can enjoy a pair of two Cheesy Street Chalupas with their choice of slow-roasted Cantina chicken or grilled, marinated steak for $5.49* .

. Cheesy Street Chalupas will be available starting July 18 at participating Taco Bell restaurants nationwide, for a limited time only and while supplies last.

at participating Taco Bell restaurants nationwide, for a limited time only and while supplies last. Assets for the Cheesy Street Chalupas can be found here.

IRVINE, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell is introducing the new Cheesy Street Chalupas, a menu item that fuses inspiration from street tacos with Taco Bell flavors and Quesalupa-inspired cheesy chalupa shells. The Cheesy Street Chalupas are street-sized and served as a bundle of two, featuring traditional street taco ingredients – like fresh onions and cilantro – remixed with premium proteins, all wrapped in chalupa shells that have been stuffed with melted mozzarella and pepperjack cheeses. Fans can enjoy their choice of slow-roasted Cantina chicken or grilled, marinated steak, topped with a creamy Jalapeño Ranch sauce. The new menu item, which tested in October 2023, is available nationwide for $5.49 a la carte* starting July 18, for a limited time and while supplies last.

Cheesy Street Chalupas will be available starting July 18, ⁠fusing traditional street taco ingredients - like chopped cilantro and fresh onion - with craveable Taco Bell flavors, all wrapped in cheesy chalupa shells. Served as a bundle of two, fans can enjoy their choice of slow-roasted Cantina chicken or grilled, marinated steak.

Exclusive Deals & Offers

Get one free Cheesy Street Chalupas order when you spend $25+ on a delivery order in the Taco Bell App from 8/1-8/4**

Enjoy Summer of DashPass with $8 off orders $25+ that include a Cheesy Street Chalupa from 7/18-7/24, exclusively for DashPass members***. Starting 7/25, fans can order Cheesy Street Chalupas on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, and Grubhub for a limited time.

Inspired by Street Food Flavors and Ingredients

Street vendors are known to honor tradition and heritage by infusing their own flavorful spin on each dish. Inspired by Hispanic and Latino cultural tastemakers and their unique takes on the taco, Taco Bell evolved its legendary Chalupa to fuse ingredients often found in the iconic street taco.

An ode to the street taco and street food culture, the Cheesy Street Chalupas is the latest of many craveable transformations on the Chalupa since the original debuted in 1999. The street-sized cheese-stuffed chalupa shells were inspired by the iconic Quesalupa shell, one of Chalupa's most innovative spinoffs which entered the scene in 2016 for a limited time. Taco Bell's latest menu innovation brings together classic street food ingredients with a Taco Bell twist that hits icon status at first bite.

"The Chalupa has taken many delicious forms over the years, but with the Cheesy Street Chalupas, we set out to create a new flavor-rich way for fans to enjoy the beloved menu item," said Luis Restrepo, Taco Bell's Vice President, Product Innovation. "The fresh onions and cilantro atop layers of cheese and premium proteins seasoned to perfection adds a different flavor profile and is our playful nod to the street taco that we all know and love."

Giving Back to Entrepreneurs That Inspire Taco Bell

As Taco Bell's menu has long been inspired by Mexican and other Latin American flavors, the brand has been on a mission to support the street food entrepreneurs at the forefront of food culture. These culinary experts continue to inspire with their ingenuity, dedication and tenacity, making positive impacts in their local communities. However, they often face financial challenges and permitting obstacles that limit their ability to run a successful business - so Taco Bell is taking action to help alleviate barriers for these entrepreneurs by gifting them fully funded health permit compliant street carts.

Over the past two years, in partnership with Revolution Carts, Taco Bell has donated 26 carts and will have donated a total of 46 street-legal food carts by the end of this summer to empower food entrepreneurs across Southern California serving tacos, tamales, burritos and more. Each Revolution Cart is custom designed to visually express the recipient's unique business and personal style – complete with umbrellas and mobile friendly accessories.

"When it comes to supporting the communities that inspire our food innovation, we're just getting started," said Restrepo. "The 46 street-legal food cart donation is the first of a long-term commitment we have to these entrepreneurs; more to come in the years ahead."

SoCal-based fans can attend the next in-person Taco Tuesdays in the Arts District event to celebrate the new round of Revolution Cart donations hosted at Ave 26 Family Night Market on July 23 , with recipients Arcelia and Gerardo Reynoso (Te Quiero Mucho Tamales), Vanessa Galvan (MexxItUp), Maria and Irma Pasasin (Mima's Cocina), Luisa Sanchez (La Güerita), Carlos Hernandez (Lady Tamales) and Ashley Silva (Reina's Cuisine). Come out to support the street market community on July 23 and August 13, from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. PT at 860 Traction Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90013 and experience music, local food for purchase, art, and the chance to hear the recipient's unique stories as they unveil their customized Revolution Carts surrounded by family and community.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 61 years, Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, one of TIME's Most Influential Companies, and Nation's Restaurant News' Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news, or check out www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

About Revolution Carts

Revolution Carts was started by Richard Gomez, Matthew Geller, and Patrick Lennon. Three industry experts saw the need for small street vendors to get health-permitted, compliant vending carts. With over 30 years of manufacturing, grassroots advocacy, and education experience, in 2021, the team designed the first ever LA County Health Department permitted prepackaged hot holding push cart for vendors who wanted the opportunity to sell legally with the LA City Sidewalk Vending Permit. Their first sidewalk cart, "The Tamalero," is a lightweight, affordable sidewalk cart with low operational costs and is the perfect tool for new or experienced small business owners to enter the formal economy and sell at high volume. Following the Tamalero, Chief Engineer Richard Gomez designed the first health permitted Sidewalk Grill Cart to be used for onsite cooking. The Sidewalk Grill Cart will be available Summer 2024.

At Revolution, when conceptualizing new designs, the team doesn't just focus on the mechanics of the sidewalk carts they build; they use the carts as a medium to express their identity—creatively and culturally. In addition to being used for cooking, selling, and providing opportunities, Revolution's sidewalk carts also help beautify the city streets in which they roll, serving local and traditional fare from a piece of art.

More than a business, it's a passion project for three friends who believe that providing carts for vendors is only the first step in the vending cycle. Partnering with large sponsors, food distributors, and vendor technology solution platforms, Revolution Carts plans to provide resources for vendors to help guide them to the successful operation they've always dreamed of.

* At participating locations for a limited time only, while supplies last. Contact restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Taxes extra. Prices higher with delivery. In combos and boxes, drinks exclude freezes.

**Between 8/1/24 - 8/4/24 qualifying orders of $25+ will be eligible to include an order of free Cheesy Street Chalupas (must add qualifying a-la-carte order to your cart). Redeemable only via the Taco Bell mobile app for delivery orders, at participating U.S. Taco Bell® locations, while supplies last. Must be a registered Taco Bell Rewards member in order to redeem. Reward valid for 1 (one) free order of Cheesy Street Chalupas. Reward valid 1 (one) time per registered user. No product or ingredient substitutions, upgrades, or add-ons. Reward is non-transferable and cannot be combined with any other offer. No cash value. Terms and conditions apply https://www.tacobell.com/legal-notices/terms-of-use.

***Offer valid for active DashPass Customers only. Between 7/18/24 – 7/24/24, Spend $25 or more and add the Cheesy Street Chalupas to your cart (before taxes, fees & gratuities) to receive $8 off your order for delivery at participating U.S. Taco Bell® locations for users who place an order with Taco Bell on DoorDash's website or app. Order min before taxes and fees. For a limited time and while supplies last. Not valid in-store or with a pickup order. Not valid for dine-in or group orders. Prices and items may vary. Item as part of a combo or box does not qualify. Cannot be combined. Other fees and taxes will apply. Discount of menu item price applied to order and does not apply to taxes and fees. Additional terms apply, visit www.tacobell.com/ delivery. See delivery partner apps for location availability. Must have or create a valid account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable.

Ronald Quintero – Taco Bell Corp.

[email protected]

Zoe Hanson – Edelman

[email protected]

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.