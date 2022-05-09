TACO BELL® IS SWAPPING MUNDANE MEALS FOR FREE CRUNCHY TACOS IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS

There are two types of people in this world, those who love Taco Bell tacos and those who haven't tried them yet. Taco Swap builds upon this idea by giving potential fans the opportunity to get excited about their meal and try one of Taco Bell's craveable crunchy tacos. This current campaign is a part of a global #ISeeATaco campaign, which started when the world's biggest billboard (the moon) was hijacked for Taco Moon. Then, taco emojis were turned into IRL tacos for hungry consumers with Tacos IRL. Now, Taco Swap is entering the chat to put tacos in the hands of people across the globe. This is all in support of Taco Bell's goal of reaching and igniting a new generation of Taco Bell loyalists around the globe.

"As we continue to build taco love around the world, we wanted to meet our Gen Z consumers where they are creating relationships with brands. With Taco Swap, we wanted to create a moment where we partnered with our consumers to co-create a movement that gets people fired up to swap their ordinary meal for Taco Bell tacos," says Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell's Vice President of Global Brand. "We're confident campaigns like Taco Swap will only continue to increase our growing international fanbase and restaurant footprint."

The Tacos IRL campaign in October 2021 resulted in the highest sales week in Taco Bell international history. Both Taco Moon and Tacos IRL have enabled consumers to see tacos everywhere, in every part of their lives, everywhere they go.

Participating international Taco Bell restaurants will shell out local offers on the beloved US classic - ranging from the Seasoned Beef or Black Bean Crunchy Taco in the United Kingdom, Crunchy Taco in India and the Crunchy Taco Supreme in Spain and Brazil.

To do this, Taco Bell is transcending the limitations of language and communication by tapping into one of the most universal languages of them all: the internet. To make swaps possible, the brand is calling on fans old and new to share their favorite hacks with the #ISeeATaco hashtag and even dance moves to the official Taco Swap song featured on TikTok and Instagram Reels . During this time, dull, repetitive meals won't stand a chance and can easily be "swapped" for something más appealing: a future of fiery tacos! The #ISeeATaco campaign, including Taco Swap, was made in collaboration with creative agency Deutsch LA.

Taco Bell Corp., a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), is the world's leading Mexican-inspired quick service restaurant (QSR) brand. Taco Bell serves made-to-order and customizable tacos and burritos and other specialties with bold flavors, quality ingredients, breakthrough value and best-in-class customer service to over 40 million customers weekly across the globe. There are currently 800 Taco Bell restaurants across 31 countries outside of the United States.

