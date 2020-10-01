Taco Bell® Launches Its First-Ever Taco E-Gifting Service - Perfect For Any Occassion Or No Occasion At All

While Taco Gifter launches on National Taco Day, it will be a permanent addition to the app and website, allowing fans to share their love of tacos anytime, for any occasion or no occasion at all. BFFs can now console taco-loving friends whose favorite show was just cancelled, celebrate a half-birthday, or thank someone for noticing a new haircut. The new digital innovation makes the universal love for tacos ready-to-gift, more special than posting HBD on someone's social page, and less complicated than finding the perfect greeting card, which at the end of the day, aren't as tasty as tacos anyway.

To kick off the National Taco Day celebrations, Taco Bell is giving away a free taco to gift for the first 10,000 people who use Taco Gifter**. Fans can look to Taco Bell's Twitter page to find out when those free tacos are available. Since tacos are a perfect gift for any occasion, the brand is also making unwrapping deliciousness extra special with a seasonal gift wrap that will adorn all Taco Bell crunchy tacos for a limited time and while supplies last.

"For years, Taco Bell has been a part of our fans' milestone moments - from proposals and weddings to graduations and proms - and we're excited to introduce a fun and convenient service to help celebrate any occasion in between," said Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell's Chief Global Brand Officer. "As we continue to innovate and identify new ways to deliver engaging brand experiences with consumers, our focus on our digital infrastructure has allowed us to surprise and delight fans with unexpected offerings. We're excited to keep exceeding expectations."

To send a taco, fans can download the Taco Bell app and find the platform in the Menu or visit tacobell.com/gifter . Whether a taco gift is being sent across the room or across the nation, the gifting process is simple and seamless. Users select a gif, enter the recipient's name, add a personal message, checkout and then send a unique URL to their taco-loving friend via text, email, DM or any other form of communication. Filled with a variety of gifs, fans will be able to spice up their gift with a gif fitting for any holiday, smalliday and everything in between. The taco-gifting platform follows the digital launch of Taco Bell Rewards, a loyalty program that celebrates fans' cravings and gives them exclusive offers and perks including free Taco Bell simply for eating Taco Bell.***

Deutsch LA is the mastermind behind the digital innovation of Taco Gifter.

*Gift delivered as $2 eGift Card redeemable via Taco Bell website/app order with in-store/drive-thru pickup at participating U.S. locations. $.35 purchase transaction fee applies. Taco prices vary and may exceed $2. Visit tacobell.com to confirm the prices at your preferred location. Subject to Terms at https://www.tacobell.com/legal-notices/gift-cards-terms-of-use .

**Only available to the first 10,000 people who sign up to send a taco gift. Limit 1 per email address. Transaction fee does not apply.

***Taco Bell Rewards (Beta) Program is available for a limited time only and is subject to termination at Taco Bell's discretion. Must have a registered Taco Bell account. Subject to terms and conditions.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For information about Taco Bell, visit www.TacoBell.com/news or find us on social media. Like: Facebook.com/tacobell --Follow: @TacoBell and @TacoBellNews (Twitter), @tacobell (Instagram) and @tacobell (TikTok) -- Subscribe: YouTube.com/tacobell

For updates on how Taco Bell is navigating COVID-19, visit the brand on its social channels and website .

Alec Treffers – Taco Bell Corp.

[email protected]

(949) 863-8423



Ronald Quintero – Edelman

[email protected]

323-761-6600

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.

Related Links

edelman.com

