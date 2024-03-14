TACO BELL® LAUNCHES NEW CANTINA CHICKEN MENU NATIONALLY TO SHAKE UP THE DAYTIME

Brimming with flavorful ingredients, colors and textures, this new menu is just the beginning as Taco Bell increases focus on chicken offerings

Taco Bell goes all in on chicken with the introduction of the new Cantina Chicken Menu that includes five new menu items to refresh daytime meals, launching nationwide on March 21

Taco Bell Rewards members get Early Access to two of the Cantina Chicken Menu items today

Jason Sudeikis helps Taco Bell dispel late night reputation with all-new ad campaign launching March 21

IRVINE, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell, the brand synonymous with late night, is tackling misconceptions that cheesy, crunchy, spicy cravings can only be satisfied late-night. Introducing the all-new, elevated Cantina Chicken Menu; including five new menu items: The Cantina Chicken Soft Taco, Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, Cantina Chicken Burrito, Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, and Cantina Chicken Bowl. Select items of the Cantina Chicken Menu are now available* to Taco Bell Rewards members and the full menu will be available to all fans on March 21.

New Flavors, New Ingredients, New Experience

The Cantina Chicken Menu delivers premium ingredients that will exceed fan expectations looking for more offerings during the day. The menu debuts a new flavorful chicken that's been slow-roasted with a savory seasoning of Mexican spices including garlic, onions and a variety of chilies. Additional premium ingredients highlighted on the menu include shredded purple cabbage, white corn tortilla shell freshly fried daily, and pico de gallo freshly prepared daily. The all-new Avocado Verde Salsa, which features tomatillos, green chili peppers and real avocado pulp and was developed to complement Cantina Chicken menu items. One packet of Avocado Verde Salsa comes with every order off the Cantina Chicken Menu. Through the introduction of the Cantina Chicken Menu, Taco Bell is projected to use more than 2.5 million additional pounds of produce in 2024.

"This Cantina Chicken menu has been a labor of love and we've worked tirelessly to ensure we landed on the best slow-roasted chicken recipe and selected the finest supporting ingredients to maximize craveability," said Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer. "As we constantly listen to our audiences, we know that a winning equation is giving them what we know they want plus something next-level. We knew our fans wanted more chicken, and we also knew that we could elevate chicken with unexpected ingredients like purple cabbage and Avocado Verde Salsa."

Earlier the Better: Early Access available today and March 18

Lucky attendees of the brand's Live Mas LIVE event last month had the opportunity to try the menu before anyone else and now Rewards Members are next up to get their hands on these items.

Available Starting March 14 to Taco Bell Rewards Members, March 21 Nationwide: Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, $2.99* * — Filled with Cantina Chicken, Creamy Jalapeño Sauce and a 3-cheese blend, generously coated with a layer of grilled cheese on the outside and served with a vibrant Avocado Verde Salsa. Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, $6.49* * — Cantina Chicken is enveloped in a warm flour tortilla alongside a decadent layer of a 3-cheese blend and Creamy Chipotle Sauce, crisped up to perfection with grilled cheese on the outside and served with guacamole and reduced-fat sour cream for dipping and Avocado Verde Salsa.

Available Starting March 18 to Taco Bell Rewards Members, March 21 Nationwide: Cantina Chicken Soft Taco, $2.99* * — Cantina Chicken, Avocado Ranch Sauce, fresh iceberg lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo, served with Avocado Verde Salsa. Cantina Chicken Burrito, $5.99* * — A double portion of Cantina Chicken (compared to the Cantina Chicken Soft Taco) with iceberg lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, Avocado Ranch Sauce, Creamy Chipotle Sauce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and Avocado Verde Salsa. Cantina Chicken Bowl, $7.99* * — Seasoned rice, Cantina Chicken, black beans, iceberg lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, Avocado Ranch Sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar cheese and Avocado Verde Salsa.



Jason Sudeikis Pulls Back the Curtain on Late Night Misconceptions

Friends like actor and comedian, Jason Sudeikis, are helping Taco Bell challenge its late-night reputation. Launching March 21, the star joins the brand to show fans how the new Cantina Chicken Menu breaks the mold of late-night food cravings and provides gratifying lunchtime offerings. It's Taco Bell for a new time of day.

More Chicken Options and Celebrations to Come

Chicken innovation has long been cooking up at Taco Bell, but the protein is a main focus for 2024, from fried and delectable to slow-roasted and savory. Last month, the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada graced national menus and there are more innovations that feature chicken hitting national menus later this year like the Crispy Chicken Nuggets.

With more celebrations for this menu to come, fans can stay in the know by joining Taco Bell Rewards for access to exclusive events, in-app rewards, merch and more. From March 21 to April 4, Rewards Members can curb the cravings even easier with one free Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco*** that will be added to members' accounts on 3/21 as announced at Live Más LIVE for anyone who was a member as of February 9, 2024. Anyone who joins Taco Bell Rewards starting on March 21 will have the option to choose a Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco as their free welcome reward****.

