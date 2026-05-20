TACO BELL'S® SHREDDED BEEF DIPPING TACO RETURNS, READY TO DELIVER THE ULTIMATE SAUCY EXPERIENCE

Featuring premium, slow-braised shredded beef and birria-inspired flavor, the fan-favorite returns for a limited time with its cheesy, beefy, crunchy, saucy, perfect bite – alongside new Shredded Beef Nacho Fries

TLDR:

Taco Bell brings back the Shredded Beef Dipping Taco, returning the birria-inspired fan-favorite that left a lasting impression with every dunk and dip.

The taco delivers a perfect bite, combining tender slow-braised shredded beef, a melty three-cheese blend, and creamy jalapeño sauce inside a crispy, grilled cheese-crusted tortilla, all brought to life with a rich, red sauce that soaks into every cheesy, beefy, crunchy bite.

New Shredded Beef Nacho Fries debut, loading the same premium, slow-braised shredded beef atop Taco Bell's legendary Nacho Fries.

Available nationwide for a limited time starting May 21 at participating locations, à la carte or as part of the $9* Discovery Luxe Box.

Shredded Beef Dipping Taco and Shredded Beef Nacho Fries assets can be found HERE.

IRVINE, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some bites are impossible to forget, and when one earns its place as a fan-favorite, its comeback is a cause for celebration. That's exactly why Taco Bell is bringing back the birria-inspired Shredded Beef Dipping Taco – a standout favorite where cheesy, beefy, crunchy, saucy elements come together into the perfect bite. Made with premium, slow-braised shredded beef, it's built for maximum flavor and the ultimate dipping experience.

Fan favorite Shredded Beef Dipping Taco returns to menus and Shredded Beef Nacho Fries make their debut

For the first time, Taco Bell is introducing Shredded Beef Nacho Fries, loading its iconic fries with that same tender, slow-braised shredded beef. Both items arrive nationwide at participating locations starting May 21, available for a limited time.

The Recipe for the Perfect Bite

From the first dip to the last bite, Taco Bell's Shredded Beef Dipping Taco and Shredded Beef Nacho Fries bring bold flavors and rich textures together in perfect harmony, thanks to the intentional combination of each ingredient that makes every bite worth savoring.

The Shredded Beef Dipping Taco layers premium, slow-braised shredded beef with a three-cheese blend and creamy jalapeño sauce, all wrapped in a white corn tortilla with a grilled cheese crust. Served with a rich, zesty red sauce on the side, it delivers the ultimate dipping experience – combining bold, melty and crispy textures in every bite, inspired by the signature beefy flavors of birria, in a way only Taco Bell can. Available for $3.99.

The all-new Shredded Beef Nacho Fries take the same premium, slow-braised shredded beef, and heaps it onto Taco Bell's legendary Nacho Fries paired with pico de gallo, three-cheese blend, warm nacho cheese sauce and creamy jalapeño sauce. It's a loaded, saucy, forkful-ready take on the same craveable flavor, built for dipping, stacking, and going back in for more. Available for $5.49.*

A Birria-Inspired Bite, Built the Taco Bell Way

The Shredded Beef Dipping Taco earned its fan-favorite status by creating one craveable, dip-ready bite that draws inspiration from birria – the slow-braised, seasoned beef traditionally served with a rich broth for dipping. The result is a can't-stop-thinking-about-it format, crafted to deliver the perfect dip-and-crunch experience in every crave-worthy bite. It's a return powered by fan obsession, because some favorites are too good to leave as a one-time thing.

"We love when a taco like this becomes more than just a bite — it's about how every ingredient works together," said Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell. "This one is rich, crispy and melty, so when you dip it in the savory sauce, every bite of the Shredded Beef Dipping Taco feels like a new discovery of flavors."

Fans can enjoy the Shredded Beef Dipping Taco on its own or as part of the $9* Discovery Luxe Box, which includes a Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, Doritos® Locos Tacos, chips and nacho cheese sauce, and a medium fountain drink.

For more information, visit TacoBell.com or follow Taco Bell on social media.

* At participating locations for a limited time only (if applicable), while supplies last. Contact restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Taxes are extra. Prices are higher with delivery. In combos and boxes, drinks exclude freezes and specialty beverages.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 64 years, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, one of TIME's Most Influential Companies, and Nation's Restaurant News' Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news, or check out www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, X, Instagram, Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

Jenny Seltzer – Taco Bell Corp.

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Rosie Herzog – Edelman

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SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.