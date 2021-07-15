Taco Bell® Nacho Fries Are Back: 'Fry Force' Edition
Jul 15, 2021, 08:00 ET
IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2018, Taco Bell's Live Más Productions has released six cinematic visual experiences tied to its fan-favorite menu item: Nacho Fries. Taco Bell's #1 best-selling limited time offer to date is set to return, and with it we're revealing our first ever anime-inspired 'Fry Force' campaign to match.
