Taco Bell® Nacho Fries Are Back: 'Fry Force' Edition

News provided by

Taco Bell Corp.

Jul 15, 2021, 08:00 ET

IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2018, Taco Bell's Live Más Productions has released six cinematic visual experiences tied to its fan-favorite menu item: Nacho Fries. Taco Bell's #1 best-selling limited time offer to date is set to return, and with it we're revealing our first ever anime-inspired 'Fry Force' campaign to match. 

Learn more about the menu item's epic return HERE

The ad spot follows the story of Rei who is the leader of ‘Fry Force’, an elite group that has kept Mexican-spice-loving monsters at bay.
The ad spot follows the story of Rei who is the leader of ‘Fry Force’, an elite group that has kept Mexican-spice-loving monsters at bay.
Beginning July 22, Nacho Fries are back at Taco Bell restaurants nationwide. This marks the seventh return of the fan-favorite item.
Beginning July 22, Nacho Fries are back at Taco Bell restaurants nationwide. This marks the seventh return of the fan-favorite item.
Nacho Fries will be available a la carte for $1.39 and in a $5 box featuring Nacho Fries, Beefy 5-layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco and a medium fountain drink.
Nacho Fries will be available a la carte for $1.39 and in a $5 box featuring Nacho Fries, Beefy 5-layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco and a medium fountain drink.
The ad spot follows the story of Rei who is the leader of ‘Fry Force’, an elite group that has kept Mexican-spice-loving monsters at bay. Beginning July 22, Nacho Fries are back at Taco Bell restaurants nationwide. This marks the seventh return of the fan-favorite item. Nacho Fries will be available a la carte for $1.39 and in a $5 box featuring Nacho Fries, Beefy 5-layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco and a medium fountain drink.

About Taco Bell Corp.
For information about Taco Bell, visit www.TacoBell.com/news or find us on social media. Like: Facebook.com/tacobell -- Follow: @TacoBell and @TacoBellNews (Twitter), @tacobell (Instagram) and @tacobell (TikTok) -- Subscribe: YouTube.com/tacobell

Jacqueline Cisneros – Taco Bell Corp.
[email protected]
714-851-4900

Tyler Mahoney – Edelman
[email protected]
405-368-4530

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.

Related Links

https://www.TacoBell.com

Also from this source

Taco Bell® And The NBA Team Up For A Flamin' Hot Comeback During...

Taco Bell® Tests A Naked Chalupa With A Crispy Plant-Based Shell...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics