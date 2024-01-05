TACO BELL OPENS NEW EASTVALE LOCATION

First 100 customers get a free Taco Bell branded cup at grand opening celebration, Jan. 9

EASTVALE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Restaurant Group , one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees, is unveiling a new location in Southern California. The Eastvale Taco Bell is located at 14083 Limonite Ave. and will host a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, from 3 pm – 5 pm. The grand opening event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Eastvale Chamber of Commerce at 3 pm, followed by a spread of Taco Bell favorites for lunch.

Additionally, the first 100 customers who make a purchase will receive an exclusive Taco Bell branded cup and a free taco coupon. From Tuesday, January 9 to Tuesday, January 16, guests can also take advantage of a limited time offer of spend $20 or more on Uber Eats or DoorDash and get $5 to celebrate the opening.

"California is a key state for our organization, and we are thrilled to add another Taco Bell location serving fans in The Enclave, Eastvale Downs, Ontario Ranch and The Preserve neighborhoods," said Bob Shalow VP of Operations for DRG Southern California. "We look forward to celebrating the Eastvale opening and serving up the highly craveable favorites that customers love and enjoy."

To streamline your Taco Bell experience at the new Eastvale location, download the Taco Bell app from the App Store or Google Play at https://www.tacobell.com/mobile, or guests can use their favorite third party delivery service provider, including DoorDash, Grub Hub, Uber Eats or Postmates. For more insights into Diversified Restaurant Group, visit www.drgfood.com.

About Diversified Restaurant Group

Diversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012, has since grown into a 350+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri and Alaska.

