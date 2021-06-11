Taco Bell® Plans To Shell Out Free Tacos To Vaccinated Californians On June 15

"It's been a tough year, and we are all ready to put COVID-19 behind us," said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell Corp. "We are thrilled to do our part and give back to our home state with something everyone knows and loves to celebrate those who have made the decision to get vaccinated."

More than 70 percent of California adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but there are still plenty of young people who need to get vaccinated and others who need to get their second shot -- the brand is working with Governor Gavin Newsom as part of the Vax for the Win program to increase vaccinations in these key groups and help safely reopen the state. On June 15, customers who show a valid vaccination card with at least one dose administered can receive a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos at participating California restaurants throughout the day.

This isn't the first time Taco Bell has stepped in to support pandemic efforts with its craveable tacos. In March of 2020, the brand gave away free Doritos® Locos Tacos and donated nearly $5.5 million to No Kid Hungry, in addition to transforming its Irvine headquarters into a Truck Drive Thru, servicing first responders with on-the-go food.

For more updates on how Taco Bell is navigating through COVID-19, visit the brand on its social channels and website .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. When placing order, inform Team member you want the Free Doritos® Locos Tacos and then when paying show proof of Covid 19 Vaccination shot on Tuesday 6/15/21 only during local store operating hours to receive one (1) Free Seasoned Beef Doritos® Locos Tacos per vaccinated person, available at participating California Taco Bell® locations for in-store or drive-thru redemption only, while supplies last. Excludes Kiosks. Check local store for availability and hours of operation. Not available with a delivery order. Offer excludes Doritos® Locos Tacos Supreme. Not valid with any other offer. No substitutions. No cash value. Void where prohibited. DORITOS® and DORITOS® Logo are trademarks owned by Frito-Lay North America, Inc. ©2021 Taco Bell IP Holder, LLC.

