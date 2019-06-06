Taco Bell® Presents: Chasing Gold

Live Más Productions has struck gold for the first time in the music business with " Love of My Life " from " Chasing Gold " — an ode to love, loss, and treasuring the good times while they're still available in restaurants. Lead singer Zack Collins (Darren Criss) passionately sings about his love for Nacho Fries and the emotional journey that he endures when he realizes that sometimes love, like Nacho Fries, only lasts for a limited time. Wearing its flavors on its sleeve, this single is Live Más Productions' most honest piece of work to date.

Live Más Productions label executive Marisa Thalberg added: "We're excited to bring back such an adored menu item for our fans and, this time, fully immerse ourselves into the music space with 'Chasing Gold.' Our fans have come to expect these big budget trailers with every Nacho Fries launch and this time, we wanted to surprise them, adding a song as good as our Nacho Fries that they soon won't be able to forget."

Nacho Fries are now available for a limited time at participating locations, served a la carte for $1.29 and also served Supreme for $2.49 or BellGrande for $3.49 which comes with classic Taco Bell add-ons including seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, tomatoes and reduced fat sour cream and also in a $5 box with Nacho Fries, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Doritos® Locos Tacos and a medium soda.

