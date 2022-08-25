TACO BELL® REDEFINES THE FUTURE OF LOVE WITH METAVERSE WEDDING PACKAGE

The brand kicks off its call for all newlyweds-to-be to submit to win the Web 3.0 wedding of their dreams within a replica of the brand's Las Vegas Wedding Chapel and Cantina in Decentraland

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bells are ringing as Taco Bell offers the chance for couples around the U.S. to apply to win the brand's first-ever, virtual legal and metaverse wedding package. The brand's love and marriage offerings are coming to Decentraland for this event – a 3D browser-based platform allowing shared virtual exploration – to celebrate the love between one lucky couple in a uniquely Taco Bell experience, surrounded by loved ones, special guests, Taco Bell fans and live streamed.

The brand kicks off its call for all newlyweds-to-be to submit to win the Web 3.0 wedding of their dreams within a replica of the brand's Las Vegas Wedding Chapel and Cantina in Decentraland.

No stranger to nuptials, Taco Bell is building on its five years of marrying couples at its Las Vegas Cantina wedding chapel to create this immersive and unique event. Since the debut of wedding packages in the Las Vegas Cantina in 2017, a lucky 777 couples have cashed in on the Taco Bell nuptial jackpot and been legally married at the flagship Las Vegas Cantina. Now, the brand known for innovation on and off the menu, is making a call for couples to enter to win the first-ever Taco Bell metaverse wedding.

Applicants will receive one entry per person/email address into the contest and can also share their submission video on Instagram, Tik Tok or Twitter with the hashtag #TacoBellMetaverseWeddingContest and tag @tacobell. Any social media-shared videos must be linked or uploaded directly to the contest website . For full details on eligibility to participate in Taco Bell's metaverse wedding, rules to apply* and how to enter, visit www.tacobell.com/metaverse-wedding .

The virtually interactive nuptial celebration is slated for this fall and will allow two die-hard enthusiasts to take their Taco Bell love to the next level. The couple will be surrounded by their loved ones during the romantic ceremony as they partake in traditional wedding elements such as musical entertainment, a first dance, food, toasts, the exchanging of vows and rings and more. While the couple's invited guests will have exclusive access to take part in this soiree designed to extend Taco Bell's trademark wedding experience into Web 3.0, the ceremony will have additional access that's open to guests within Decentraland who wish to attend.

Once the couple has been officially married and the ceremony comes to a close, guests will be invited to enjoy Taco Bell's signature Cantina and public reception room where guests can show off their best moves on the dance floor, sip and socialize at the drinks lounge, snap pictures in the photo booth and compete in a challenging quest. For the avatar-less who are unable to attend, the event will also be live streamed.

"We're always looking for new ways to meet our fans where they already are and provide them with signature Taco Bell experiences… even when that's in the metaverse," said Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell's Chief Brand Officer. "By bringing the metaverse wedding to life and adding layers of the brand's Live Más mentality, the couple and attendees will be able to up the ante on their love for each other and the brand they love too. In the age of swiping for love, Taco Bell's metaverse wedding will allow one couple to take part in the voyage of what may well be the next evolution of modern love – and we're proud to be leading the charge."

Once the couple has been selected, Taco Bell will work closely with the pair to create an unforgettable and truly unique wedding. From co-designing wedding attire with a soon-to-be-named designer, to choosing a notable officiant to commemorate the legal union, this one-of-a-kind Taco Bell metaverse wedding will be a true synthesis of long-held traditions and forward thinking as the capabilities of Web 3.0 re-invigorate the culture of weddings.

This isn't the first time Taco Bell has shown up in the world of unconventional marriage and Web 3.0. In 2017, the company launched its Las Vegas Cantina's Wedding Package , a Taco Bell twist on Vegas elopements. Since its launch, the Taco Bell Vegas Cantina has conducted nearly 800 weddings inside the restaurant chapel. When it comes to Web 3.0 cred, cult followers have already virtualized their devotion by creating spaces in various metaverse platforms, inspiring Taco Bell to develop its limited line of taco-themed NFTs in 2021, selling out in just thirty minutes.

Beyond the wedding event, the Decentraland Cantina will carry on as an avenue for Taco Bell fans to interact with the brand in new, innovative ways within the metaverse. Taco Bell's metaverse wedding is brought to life in collaboration with creative agencies Deutsch LA and The Electric Factory.

*No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. The Taco Bell® Metaverse Wedding Contest is sponsored by Taco Bell Corp., 1 Glen Bell Way, Irvine, CA 92618. Open to legal residents of 50 U.S. & DC, 21 & older, who are currently unmarried, in a committed relationship, meet the requirements for marriage in the state of Utah, and want to be married via a Metaverse wedding and a legal wedding conducted over a video link with Taco Bell in November 2022. Begins 10:00 am ET on 8/25/22 and ends 11:59 pm ET on 9/6/22. Subject to Official Rules at tacobell.com/metaverse-wedding.

