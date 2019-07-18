Taco Bell® Spills The Hot Sauce, Revealing More Details On The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel And Resort

The Food The Bell provides the perfect backdrop for fans to enjoy iconic Taco Bell favorites, yet-to-be-released test items and an unexpected take on a resort poolside menu. The exclusive resort inspired menu, which mixes local ingredients with the signature Taco Bell twist, will feature craveable selections like a Toasted Cheddar Club with hand-breaded crispy chicken, jalapeño bacon, avocado, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato and aioli, served with Nacho Fries. Or the Avocado Toast-ada, served on local multigrain toast with avocado, breakfast radish, chipotle seasoned sorghum and diablo puffs.

No doubt the food and entertainment will deliver the heat, so a Baja Blast Birthday Freeze, created to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the fan-favorite Mountain Dew® Baja Blast™, will be served in the first-ever "Freeze Lounge" to keep things chill.

"Let's be honest, food is the best part of traveling. A lot of effort and homework goes into finding out the best places to eat near where you are staying. But, with The Bell, we've thought of everything for you," says Executive Chef, Rene Pisciotti, the mastermind who also created the menus for some of Taco Bell's biggest events like Friendsgiving and the Demolition Man Pop-Up . "From welcome beverages to room service build-your-own breakfast tacos and surprises throughout, many of which feature local ingredients like our Horchata-Date Smoothie, we're curating the ultimate Taco Bell food experience."

For fans who can't make it to Palm Springs this summer, they can still bring a little Bell to their breakfast with a recipe for the Fire! Chip Chilaquiles that will be served on site, with charred tomatillo salsa, Mexican crema, queso fresco, pico and a fried egg.

The Fashion

Food will be the belle of The Bell, but Taco Bell knows no resort is complete without a gift shop. Apparel and accessories from L*Space, Chubbies and DIFF will make fans' wardrobes a whole lot saucier, thanks to fashion mashups featuring some of this summer's hottest styles. Fans on site (and online at the Taco Shop ) can rock Taco Bell inspired resort looks all summer --- whether that's in a sauce packet-inspired one-piece swimsuit, saucy swim trunks or hot sunglasses, or lounging on their own sauce packet pool float.

The Fun

And Taco Bell fun won't stop there. While daytime DJs play jams, surprise performances will kick-off after the sun goes down for guests at The Bell. Fans at home can bring the same vibes to their own summer plans with curated playlists from Feed the Beat artists, a Taco Bell program that has helped more than 1,600 artists and bands discover new fans.

Fans will have to wait till The Bell opens this August for more spoilers. In the meantime, keep up with all things Taco Bell by following @TacoBell on Instagram and Twitter .

