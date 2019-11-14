Taco Bell's ® Rolled Chicken Tacos Are Back -- Now In A Party Pack Just In Time For Friendsgiving

Taco Bell knows the struggle is real when searching for what to serve at a holiday get-together, so luckily for fans, this tasty and crowd-pleasing combo pack is destined to turn any holiday party into a festive celebration. The easy and new offering includes 6 Rolled Chicken Tacos, fans' choice of any three dips (Spicy Ranch, Nacho Cheese Sauce or Guacamole), and 6 crunchy seasoned beef tacos, making it a no-brainer to order for any group occasion. Still wondering why?

12 Reasons Why Rolled Chicken Tacos Party Packs Are Always The Answer:

What's better than Taco Bell and BFFs all rolled into one? No one told you that you have to thaw the turkey the day before. Your friends aren't impressed by "julienned" anything. Friendsgiving starts in 2 hours, and you have ketchup and old milk in the fridge. You don't have to stuff the rolled chicken tacos. Nacho Cheese Sauce boat > gravy boat. You were going to make an apple pie from scratch until you remember why you've never made an apple pie from scratch. You promised you'd make up for last year's "salad." Peel, boil AND THEN mash potatoes? PASS. You want an invite back next year. Melissa and her dip need to be humbled for once. Because everyone is thankful for Taco Bell.

"The holidays are filled with all types of gatherings, which is why we are excited to give fans a delicious, craveable and shareable solution delivered straight to their door with the Rolled Chicken Tacos Party Pack," said Melissa Friebe, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing and Consumer Insights at Taco Bell. "Whether fans are getting together for a holiday party, to cheer on their favorite sports team, or even a movie night, this new party pack is the perfect reason to stay in and celebrate a love for tacos."

Fans looking to spice up their Taco Bell Friendsgiving dish even more can follow the Rolled Chicken Tacos Bisque recipe on the Ta.Co Blog . Developed by Taco Bell's Executive Chef Rene Pisciotti, the creamy bisque is an easy-to-follow recipe that will become an instant favorite at any Friendsgiving.

Fans can get their Rolled Chicken Tacos Party Pack delivered for $10.99 each (plus tax and fees) by jumping onto tacobell.com and plugging in their zip code before being directed to Grubhub or can go directly to Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app. Contact a local restaurant for prices and participation, which vary. Craving more? Taco Bell delivered by Grubhub has everything fans need to enjoy Taco Bell favorites at home, including five different customizable Taco Bell Party Packs options (Taco, Supreme Taco, Variety, Supreme Variety and Taco & Burrito) which can include Crunchy Tacos, Soft Tacos, Crunchy and/or Soft Tacos Supreme, Doritos® Locos Tacos, Doritos® Locos Tacos Supreme and even Bean Burritos. Be sure to visit TacoBell.com for Party Packs items and pricing, which vary (tax extra).

*For more details on the free delivery offering, click here .

