TACO BELL'S LIVE MÁS LIVE IS BACK AS A MUST-WATCH SPECTACLE, WHERE 2026 MENU REVEALS COLLIDE WITH HOLLYWOOD STAR POWER - STREAMING FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER ON PEACOCK

Live Más LIVE returns for its third year with an all-new, all-things-Hollywood format: Live Más LIVE: A Night at the Palladium , a variety show special hosted by Vince Staples at the Hollywood Palladium – blending fan moments, comedic bits, original music renditions and surprise guest appearances to reveal year-defining menu innovations for 2026.

, a variety show special hosted by Vince Staples at the Hollywood Palladium – blending fan moments, comedic bits, original music renditions and surprise guest appearances to reveal year-defining menu innovations for 2026. Taped live from Hollywood and premiering exclusively on Peacock March 10, the one-night special will deliver an award-show spectacle, complete with a star-studded Purple Carpet and exclusive surprises for viewers at home.

In celebration of its fans, Taco Bell Rewards Members will have access to exclusive Live Más LIVE opportunities, from in‑show drops and surprises to an opportunity for local fans to attend in person.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell brings its most ambitious vision to life yet with Live Más LIVE: A Night at the Palladium. The one-night-only show is taking over the iconic Hollywood Palladium, hosted by musical artist Vince Staples and streaming March 10 exclusively on NBCUniversal's Peacock.

Designed as an entertainment‑first spectacle, the all-new live-taped special embodies the core spirit of Live Más LIVE – uniting fans, music, comedy, and show-stopping reveals as Taco Bell previews the menu innovations shaping 2026.

Live Más LIVE hits the Hollywood Palladium stage for its third year with a fan-fueled variety show loaded with outrageous laughs and exclusive Taco Bell reveals.

A Hollywood Premiere for Taco Bell's 2026 Menu Reveal

Set against the backdrop of Hollywood, Live Más LIVE: A Night at The Palladium pushes the brand's annual celebration into new territory – transforming it into a high-energy variety special that channels the passion of Taco Bell's fanbase, from the feed to the front row. The one-night event brings together a fan-filled live audience with the brand's loudest champions and headline-making guests, including appearances from Ariana Madix, Ashley Park, Benson Boone, Ciara Miller, Davante Adams, Devon Walker, DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), Doja Cat, Ego Nwodim, Fernando Mendoza, Myke Towers, Yeat and more – creating an electric atmosphere that sparks excitement for the year ahead.

"Taco Bell has some of the most passionate fan bases and I've been a fan of the brand since I was young," said host Vince Staples. "I'm excited to partner with them on something that feels true to who they are and how people actually connect with their brand."

Throughout the night, Taco Bell will pull back the purple curtain on over 20 next-level menu innovations – from saucy and crispy creations to nostalgic throwbacks and brand-first never-before-seen formats – within a spontaneous, witty, and unpredictable showcase that sets the tone for the brand's 2026 lineup.

Tune In for An Evening with Taco Bell

Los Angeles area Taco Bell Rewards Members will have the opportunity to score a small number of coveted tickets to Live Más LIVE on a first come first serve basis. Eligible members should keep an eye out for an email invitation on 2/24 with further details.

Live Más LIVE: A Night at The Palladium premieres March 10 starting at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT on Peacock giving viewers a front-row seat to Taco Bell's most immersive, can't-miss event yet.

From March 3-10, Taco Bell Rewards Members opted in to email notifications, as well as fans who join during that window, can unlock a one-month Peacock Select tier subscription by visiting the Taco Bell app and signing up to claim the opportunity. Once claimed, a unique redemption code, which can be used on the Peacock website, will be delivered directly to their email and Taco Bell app inbox. Terms apply*

As the show unfolds, viewers can make a night of it with exclusive offers redeemable only in the Taco Bell app on March 10, including:

In-app Delivery: Enjoy a $1 Delivery Fee** on orders of $20 or more with code LIVEMASLIVE26, available to the first 10,000 Rewards Members.

Enjoy a $1 Delivery Fee** on orders of $20 or more with code LIVEMASLIVE26, available to the first 10,000 Rewards Members. Tuesday Drop #1: Enter from 9am PT - 11:59pm PT for a chance to win one of 300 signed Talent Posters***.

Enter from 9am PT - 11:59pm PT for a chance to win one of 300 signed Talent Posters***. And more!

Live Más LIVE, Expect the Unexpected

Introduced in 2024 as a tech-forward innovation keynote designed to disrupt the QSR industry, Live Más LIVE quickly became a celebration of new products and innovations in unconventional formats – serving as an annual launchpad for Taco Bell's most viral hits like The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, Crispy Chicken Nuggets, and Mountain Dew Baja Blast™ Pie. Now in its third year, Live Más LIVE isn't slowing down, pushing boundaries with a dynamic entertainment experience rooted in Taco Bell's unapologetic approach to bold innovation and fan engagement.

"Live Más LIVE is our way of co‑creating with fans, inspired by their passion and designed to bring them inside the show experience," said Taylor Montgomery, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell. "Our fans shape this brand every day. This year, we're taking that shared energy and building our boldest and most distinct Taco Bell brand moment yet – unexpected, unhinged and undeniably memorable."

For official event details and updates, drops, and behind-the-scenes moments, fans can download the Taco Bell app, visit LiveMasLIVE.com, and follow Taco Bell's social channels.

