Taco Bell's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" Is Back -- And With More on the Line

"When it comes to the World Series, rooting for that first stolen base and rejoicing for free tacos has really become the game within the game. So, teaming up with BetMGM to give fans a whole new way to participate in 'Steal A Base, Steal A Taco' felt like a natural extension for us," said Will Bortz, Director of Brand Partnerships and Sponsorships at Taco Bell. "We can't wait to see fans engage with the program like never before and, of course, we're excited to see if their predictions come true."

Fans looking to test their luck this October can participate at MGM Resorts in Nevada, Mississippi and New Jersey, or download the BetMGM digital app in New Jersey (playMGM in Nevada). BetMGM will post prop bets on October 14, before the end of the League Championship Series presented by GEICO, offering a list of active players from the four remaining playoff teams. BetMGM oddsmakers will use historical data and their odds-making process to post real odds, which will be updated as the Postseason progresses. But win or lose, everyone's a winner when free tacos are being offered.

"The 2019 World Series is certain to feature some of baseball's biggest stars and most recognized teams, along with millions of hungry baseball fans," said Matt Prevost, Chief Marketing Officer, Roar Digital. "Taco Bell's 'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' promotion is one of the most talked about and engaging initiatives in all of sports, and we are thrilled to be taking part in this fun and interactive experience via our BetMGM app as well as at participating MGM Resorts."

The 2019 World Series presented by YouTube TV starts Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Once the first base is stolen in the World Series, Taco Bell will announce the redemption day for America to cash in on a free Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos at all participating U.S. Taco Bell locations, while supplies last.

Fans that are registered users on Taco Bell's website or app can redeem their free Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos online or via mobile (all day, redemption date to be confirmed). Offer excludes delivery. Offer excludes Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos Supreme®. Limit one (1) free Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos per person or registered account in the fifty (50) U.S. States and the District of Columbia. Check out www.TacoBell.com/StealATaco for full terms and conditions.

*Valid only in Nevada, Mississippi and New Jersey at MGM Sportsbooks and via the BetMGM App in New Jersey and the PlayMGM App in Nevada. Must be 21 or older. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For information about Taco Bell, visit www.TacoBell.com/news or find us on social media. Like: Facebook.com/tacobell -- Follow: @TacoBell and @TacoBellNews (Twitter), tacobell (Instagram) and tacobell (Snapchat) -- Subscribe: YouTube.com/tacobell – Explore: ta.co

About Roar Digital

Roar Digital LLC is the US sports betting and online gaming venture, owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings Plc (LSE: GVC). Based in New Jersey, the venture was established in July 2018 to create a world-class sports betting and online gaming platform in the United States, in order to take advantage of the new opportunities created by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the U.S. federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA). Utilizing GVC's US-licensed, state-of-the-art proprietary technology platform, Roar Digital offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including playMGM and partypoker. The venture will have exclusive access to MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 30 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and Hard Rock Rocksino in Ohio, which was rebranded as MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The 82,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com .

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

Taco Bell Corp.

Matt Prince, 949-863-4367

Matt.Prince@yum.com

Edelman

Emily Erskine, 323-202-1021

Emily.Erskine@edelman.com

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.

