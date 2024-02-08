TACO CABANA ANNOUNCES NEW LIMITED TIME MENU ITEMS, INCLUDING ALL NEW FISH TACOS, CHILAQUILES BOWLS AND A MARGARITA FEATURING BIG RED®

Taco Cabana

08 Feb, 2024, 12:15 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Cabana is excited to announce several new limited-time-only menu items hitting restaurants this month that fans will love! This month Taco Cabana will introduce all new Fish Tacos, new Chilaquiles Bowls and a Margarita made with Big Red to all participating Texas locations.

Taco Cabana Chilaquiles Bowls
Taco Cabana Fish Taco
In time for the Lenten season, Taco Cabana will roll out its New Fish Tacos, made with wild caught, beer-battered Icelandic cod topped with a pepper-limón sauce, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo. The fish tacos are available individually, as a taco plate and as a taco combo. The tacos will be available Wednesday, February 14th through Easter.

Taco Cabana is also introducing its all new Chilaquiles Bowls featuring crispy tortilla strips topped with scrambled eggs and a choice of ranchero or green sauces. The Chilaquiles Bowls are topped off with sour cream and sprinkled with cotija cheese. Taco Cabana's classic salsa verde recipe is also making its return to stores this month. The Chilaquiles Bowls will be available all day at Taco Cabana starting Wednesday, February 14th for a limited time only.

Taco Cabana is also introducing its newest Margarita featuring Big Red in time for National Margarita Day on February 22nd! Taco Cabana worked with the team at Keurig Dr Pepper to come up with an innovative way to mix Taco Cabana's margaritas with Big Red in a way that blends and showcases the flavors that consumers love. Guests can purchase the Margarita featuring Big Red as a single serving, a margarita yard or in gallon size. Guests can also get a limited time combo with two Barbacoa Tacos and the new margarita. All will be available starting Thursday, February 22nd for a limited time only.

"We have a lot of great things happening at Taco Cabana this month," said Ulyses Camacho, Taco Cabana President and COO. "Our team has worked hard to create new and innovative items like the Margarita featuring Big Red, the Chilaquiles Bowls and of course the new Fish Tacos. We look forward to having our guests try them!"

Taco Cabana's menu items can be ordered in-restaurant, via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, in the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MY TC!® App or TacoCabana.com.

TEXAS BRISKET BACK AT TACO CABANA!

TACO CABANA EMBRACES FALL AND COOLER TEMPERATURES WITH ALL-NEW MENU ITEMS INCLUDING POLLO ASADO STREET TACOS, CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP AND POZOLE LAUNCHING NOV. 8

