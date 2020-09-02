Taco Cabana Announces New Menu Offerings Including The Launch Of Its First-Ever Torta, QuesoMania, And Six New MargaritaPalooza Flavors

For the first time in the company's 42-year history, Taco Cabana is introducing a Torta platform. The Mango-Habanero Pulled Pork Torta is available for $5.29 a la carte or $7.29 for a plate with rice and beans. The Mango-Habanero Pulled Pork is also available in a taco for $2.29 a la carte or $6.99 for a plate, or a cabana bowl for $5.99.

With the launch of QuesoMania, guests can enjoy three new loaded queso options. Quesos are available for purchase in size small or large for $2.99 or $4.29 respectively in three flavor combinations:

Queso with corn, cotija cheese and Taco Cabana Hot Sauce

Queso with chorizo, beans and jalapenos

Queso with ground beef and pico de gallo

Taco Cabana is also extending its MargaritaPalooza offerings, replacing six current flavors with six new flavors. The new MargaritaPalooza flavor offerings include:





Green Apple

Pineapple Chamoy

Tamarindo

Spicy Guava

Sangria

Strawberry Mango



The Lime, Strawberry, Mango, Blue Curacao, Mangonada and Watermelon margaritas will remain available for purchase as part of MargaritaPalooza; the Dr Pepper margarita remains available upon request. $2 margaritas are available for purchase all day, every day at locations in Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, El Paso, Houston and San Antonio. For online ordering and delivery options visit tacocabana.com .

"We've been thrilled by the response to MargaritaPalooza and QuesoMania and we are excited for the addition of the Mango-Habanero Pulled Pork offerings to our menu," said Fiesta Restaurant Group President and CEO, Rich Stockinger.

For more information on all of Taco Cabana's new menu offerings, please visit TacoCabana.com .

SOURCE Taco Cabana

