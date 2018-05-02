TacoTime Celebrates Cinco De Mayo With 79 Cent Crisp Tacos

"If you want authentic Mexican flavor at a fantastic discount, TacoTime is the place to be," said Aubrey Caruth, senior national marketing manager for TacoTime. "For Cinco de Mayo, we've got an incredible deal with 79 cent Crisp Tacos all day long. You won't want to miss out on the celebration."

TacoTime's Crisp Tacos are made using top quality, lean ground beef, the freshest produce available, and homemade shells to create a taco that is 30 percent larger than its competitors.

Crisp Tacos are available for 79 cents all day on May 5, 2018 at participating TacoTime locations.

About TacoTime

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., TacoTime® has been an industry leader in quality quick-service Mexican food for over 50 years. Founded in 1960, TacoTime has grown to nearly 400 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, TacoTime became part of Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 27 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 2900 locations in 28 countries.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

