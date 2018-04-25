"Customers can savor the flavor of citrus and herbs with our refreshing and satisfying Cilantro Lime Bowls for just $4.99," said Aubrey Caruth, senior national marketing manager for TacoTime. "At TacoTime, we are consistently adding high value items to our menu so our customers can enjoy authentic food made with quality ingredients at a price that doesn't hurt their wallet."

The new $4.99 Cilantro Lime Bowls feature all the delicious spices and tastes that TacoTime is known for and with two flavorful protein choices to choose from, this limited time offer will have you bowling for more.

About TacoTime

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., TacoTime® has been an industry leader in quality quick-service Mexican food for over 50 years. Founded in 1960, TacoTime has grown to nearly 400 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, TacoTime became part of Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 27 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 2900 locations in 28 countries.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tacotime-piles-on-the-flavor-with-4-99-cilantro-lime-bowls-300635982.html

SOURCE TacoTime

Related Links

https://www.tacotime.com

