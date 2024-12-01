Tag along with Jason at CISCE: Discover the vibrant spectrum of green agriculture

News provided by

China.org.cn

Dec 01, 2024, 02:06 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn.

The 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) has opened and Jason is back! Jason guides you through the Green Agriculture Chain section.

Continue Reading
The 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) has opened and Jason is back! Jason guides you through the Green Agriculture Chain section. This “Green” section left such a lasting impression on Jason last year. He couldn't wait to feast his eyes on it again this year, and sure enough, it's a sea of refreshing green that lifts spirits.
The 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) has opened and Jason is back! Jason guides you through the Green Agriculture Chain section. This “Green” section left such a lasting impression on Jason last year. He couldn't wait to feast his eyes on it again this year, and sure enough, it's a sea of refreshing green that lifts spirits.

This "Green" section left such a lasting impression on Jason last year. He couldn't wait to feast his eyes on it again this year, and sure enough, it's a sea of refreshing green that lifts spirits.

"Hey, wait a minute — I thought this was the Green Agriculture Chain section, but why am I seeing all these different colors?" Jason said in surprise.

"It's so amazing about this expo. I came to the Green Agriculture section expecting just green, but what I found was a spectacular rainbow of innovation…"

Discover the vibrant spectrum of green agriculture - China.org.cn

SOURCE China.org.cn

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Chinas würziger Feuertopf nimmt den Weltmarkt ins Visier

Dies ist ein Bericht von China.org.cn: Der Feuertopf, eine beliebtes Gericht der chinesischen Küche, ist auf dem besten Weg, sich weltweit...

La fondue chinoise épicée vise le marché mondial

Un communiqué de China.org.cn. La fondue chinoise, élément très apprécié de la gastronomie chinoise, est sur le point d'avoir un impact mondial,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Agriculture

Agriculture

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics