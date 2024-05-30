Tag along with Jason in Zhengzhou: The Yellow Emperor, the multitasking founder of Chinese civilization

BEIJING, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn about the Yellow Emperor:

This year, over 5,000 people took part in the ancestral worship ceremony in Xinzheng. Chinese people living in the UK, USA, Australia, and other places who couldn't be there in person participated through the "Cloud Ancestral Worship" platform.

Have you ever heard the Yellow Emperor, or Huangdi in Chinese? Every year, on the third day of the third lunar month, commemorating the day Huangdi founded the capital, a grand ancestral ceremony is held in Xinzheng, Zhengzhou, central China's Henan province, in his honor. It is believed that 5,000 years ago, the Yellow Emperor was born and established his capital here.

Why is the Yellow Emperor called the "Yellow" Emperor? Why is the Yellow Emperor revered as the "Ancestor of the Chinese People and Founder of Chinese Civilization?" Why do so many people respect him? Let's follow Jason Castleton and find the answers at the Yellow Emperor's Birthplace Scenic Area in Xinzheng, Zhengzhou.

