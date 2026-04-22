TAG1 and NRG PALLAS to Expand Lead-212 Supply

ST. LOUIS and PETTEN, Netherlands, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG1 Inc., a premier supplier of medical isotopes, and NRG PALLAS B.V., a global leader in nuclear solutions, today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) to jointly advance access to Pb-212 (Lead-212) for the development of next-generation cancer therapies across Europe. The agreement builds on an existing supply arrangement under which NRG PALLAS will continue to deliver high-purity Ra-224 (Radium-224) to TAG1 through 2028.

Together, TAG1 and NRG PALLAS will work to deliver pre-clinical and clinical quantities of Lead-212 to cancer drug innovators across Europe, including pioneering therapeutic companies and hospital-based adult and pediatric oncology programs.

TAG1 Inc. and NRG PALLAS B.V. sign LOI to advance access to Lead-212 for radiopharma cancer therapies across Europe. Post this

Under the LOI, the two organizations intend to combine TAG1's proprietary portable Lead-212 generator with NRG PALLAS' world-class Radium-224 production capabilities to meet the supply challenges facing the industry. The partnership will establish a secure, stable, and open supply platform for Lead-212 throughout Europe.

"This milestone represents an important step in finding new cures for cancer," said Sumit Verma, President and CEO of TAG1. "By combining NRG PALLAS' experience and infrastructure with TAG1's portable generator, we believe we can accelerate the development of new Lead-212-based therapeutics for patients."

"This LOI reflects our commitment to turning ambition into action," said Maurits Wolleswinkel, CEO of NRG PALLAS. "By joining forces with TAG1, we are taking a meaningful step toward making NRG PALLAS a leading supplier of Lead-212 in Europe and toward making the vision of the Lead4Life program a reality for patients."

The Netherlands recently launched Lead4Life, an innovative public-private partnership focused on developing Lead-212-based radiopharmaceuticals, with significant emphasis on production and supply chain development. NRG PALLAS and TAG1 are actively exploring how their collaboration can accelerate the pathway from laboratory to patient within this broader initiative.

About TAG1 Inc.

TAG1 Inc. is a leading supplier of medical isotopes, specializing in the production of Lead-212 (Pb-212) for use in Targeted Alpha Therapies (TATs). The TAG1 Generator is a proprietary and innovative generator designed to unlock the supply of Lead-212 for pre-clinical and clinical trials of targeted alpha therapies utilizing this vital radioisotope. With a mission to improve cancer treatment through innovative nuclear medicine, TAG1 Inc. is dedicated to advancing the radiopharmaceutical supply chain and supporting the development of groundbreaking therapies. Learn more at www.tag1inc.com.

About NRG PALLAS

NRG PALLAS is a world leader in nuclear solutions, specializing in the production of medical isotopes and the development of advanced nuclear technologies.

With the High Flux Reactor, NRG PALLAS produces medical isotopes for diagnosis and therapeutic treatment of life-threatening diseases. Every day, more than 30,000 patients rely on medical isotopes from Petten. To ensure future security of the supply, NRG PALLAS has started the construction of the PALLAS reactor to replace the HFR and to secure medical isotopes supply and nuclear technology research for the coming decades. Learn more at: www.nrgpallas.com.

SOURCE TAG1, Inc.