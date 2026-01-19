TAGAT Foodtech Launches as a One-Stop Shop Ecosystem for the Animal Protein Supply Chain

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAGAT Foodtech announces its official launch on January 19, 2026, consolidating a complete ecosystem of solutions for the animal protein supply chain. The new brand builds on the strategic union between EDATA and SAG, announced on June 12, 2025, and marks the start of the merge process with the launch of the new company.

TAGAT Foodtech is an integrated solutions ecosystem that connects processes and data across the animal protein supply chain—from farm to processing.

The company expands beyond the traditional software model to operate as a one-stop shop that centralizes animal protein production needs—from farm to processing. The platform is designed to connect processes and data, incorporating technology layers such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT to support efficiency and compliance.

This positioning is supported by a strategy of ongoing expansion and innovation. The group strengthened its customer base with the acquisition of AVECOM and established a Research & Innovation Business Unit that operates as an R&D hub to anticipate and accelerate sector demands and continuously evolve the TAGAT ecosystem.

TAGAT Foodtech brings together two long-standing industry trajectories. The business combines the expertise of SAG (26 years in agribusiness), founded by Sidiney Tartari, now CCO of TAGAT Foodtech, and EDATA (35 years in global industry).

"We moved from being providers of isolated systems to delivering an integrated ecosystem. TAGAT Foodtech offers the breadth needed to simplify the customer's operation, ensuring data governance, traceability, and access to innovation through a single solution," says Edgard Trevisan, founder of EDATA and CEO of TAGAT Foodtech.

The ecosystem supports poultry, swine, beef cattle, and aquaculture supply chains, with modular expansion according to each operation's needs.

About TAGAT Foodtech

