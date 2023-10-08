TAILG Breaks Guinness World Record by Achieving "Longest Journey on An Electric Scooter"

TAILG

08 Oct, 2023, 22:52 ET

DONGGUAN, China, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAILG, a world-leading e-mobility solution provider and a green mobility solution provider for the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, has recently clinched the title of "longest journey on an electric scooter" issued by Guinness World Records after its battery-powered two-wheeler completed a journey of 31,516 km (19,583 miles) from June to September 2023, traveling through 181 cities during the three-month adventure.

The remarkable accomplishment comes after TAILG's e-scooter has blown the world's record by covering a distance of 656.8 km (408.1 miles) on a single charge in 2020.  Both new records signal a new era for the transport mode powered by compact, lightweight e-mobility solutions, redefining the role of electric bikes and scooters that are often employed for short-distance trips by urban dwellers and pushing the boundary of EVs as TAILG continues to develop high-performance, long-range and green mobility tools for global customers.

"The e-mobility technology that enables long-range travel, a cornerstone of TAILG's leadership in the EV industry, has opened up new horizons for electric bikes and scooters. No longer limited to commuting and intercity travel, e-bikes have evolved into a versatile mode of transportation for a wider range of urban and recreational journeys. It is our dedication to pushing the boundaries of e-mobility tools that allows us to fulfill this goal, winning the challenge that unlocks new potentials of electric two-wheelers," said Yao Li, the founder and CEO of TAILG.

The electric scooter that signed up for the challenge is TAILG's Chitu, which sets an industry benchmark for travel range thanks to TAILG's fifth-generation energy-saving technology - Jindouyun - which is designed to minimize power consumption while ensuring superior speed, agility, and safety on the road.

As part of the test that gauges the model's overall performance, the challenge required the electric scooter to tackle various road conditions and terrains including steep slopes, winding and rugged cliffside roads, and tortuous paths, which it finished with flying colors. Qin Haidong, the driver of the scooter, cited the impressive quality, reliability, and battery life of TAILG's Chitu that helped secure the victory.

Driven by TAILG's customer-centric approach and continuous pursuit of excellence, TAILG's rapid rise to the forefront of the EV industry is backed by its state-of-the-art technology, extensive offerings, and its product strategy centered on safety, reliability, and innovation. Now, TAILG has over a thousand patents in its portfolio, coupled with a CNAS-accredited lab and global awards for its leadership in EV tech.

In addition to its R&D prowess, TAILG's achievements on the sales front have hit a new milestone this August, refreshing its single-month record by selling one million units. This accomplishment underscores the efficiency of TAILG's nine manufacturing bases across China, which collectively contribute to TAILG's impressive average daily production output of over 33,000 units, equivalent to a new vehicle every 2.6 seconds. In the long-range electric two-wheeler sector, TAILG's global growth has skyrocketed, exceeding 21 million units, demonstrating its market leadership.

About TAILG
Born in 2004 in Shenzhen, one of the innovation powerhouses in China, TAILG is pioneering the design and manufacturing of purely battery-powered mobility solutions that drive the global new energy transition. With nearly two decades of rapid growth that allows the Company to expand its business footprint to over 90 countries, TAILG has emerged as the leading innovator of e-mobility solutions with its product line-ups covering electric bicycles, electric motorcycles, and electric tricycles. TAILG has the capability to independently engineer and produce key components such as frames and electric drive systems.

