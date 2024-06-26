TAILORED BRANDS ANNOUNCES NEW RENTAL DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN AURORA, IL, DESIGNED TO REDUCE SHIPPING TIME AND COST TO AND FROM MEN'S WEARHOUSE AND JOS. A. BANK STORES

HOUSTON, JUNE 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailored Brands, the largest specialty retailer of menswear and rental products in the United States, proudly announces the opening of its rental distribution center (DC) in Aurora, IL. Located at 2000 Deerpath Road in the Orchard Gateway warehouse, this new facility marks a significant step forward in the Company's goal to improve service and efficiency.

The new 285,000 square-foot distribution center will service Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, and Minneapolis, each of which is currently serviced by other DCs in Houston, Pittston and Atlanta. The Orchard Gateway warehouse is one of the largest ever constructed on the I-88 Corridor.

Strategically located, the Aurora DC will significantly reduce shipping times and costs for nearly 140 stores. Its proximity to these Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank stores will increase product availability and enable the Company's truck fleet to accommodate next-day deliveries, further reducing shipping fees.

Aurora's DC is also expanding the Company's workforce, employing 125 full- and part-time team members as well as more than 100 seasonal employees during prom and wedding seasons.

To celebrate the opening, Tailored Brands will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new location today, June 26. Peter Sachse, CEO of Tailored Brands, and Jamie Bragg, Chief Supply Chain Officer, will be present to commemorate the occasion with the Aurora community.

Mr. Bragg shared, "The Aurora DC opens just in time for customers who are preparing for late summer formal events and fall weddings, offering a wide range of rental and purchase options to meet their needs. I want to thank the team at Principle Construction for their professional guidance throughout the project. Principle's expertise, depth of experience and attention to detail helped make this a truly state-of-the-art facility."

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands is a leading omnichannel specialty retailer of menswear, including suits, formalwear and a broad selection of business casual offerings. We help our customers love the way they look and feel for their most important moments through our convenient network of stores and e-commerce sites. Our brands include Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores, and K&G Fashion Superstore. For additional information on Tailored Brands, please visit the Company's websites at www.tailoredbrands.com , www.menswearhouse.com , www.josbank.com , www.mooresclothing.ca , and www.kgstores.com .

SOURCE Tailored Shared Services, LLC