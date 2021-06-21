Tails Wagging over Launch of Pet Supplies Plus Autoship Subscription Program

LIVONIA, Mich., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 14, 2021, hundreds of Pet Supplies Plus stores around the country launched Autoship, a subscription delivery service that makes it easier to get better products for pets, like food and other replenishable items, including cat litter and puppy training pads. All Autoship orders are packed and delivered by the neighbor's local Pet Supplies Plus store – shopping local and supporting the community is now even more convenient.

Pet parents who subscribe to Autoship will receive a substantial discount on eligible items in their first order, and will continue to receive sale pricing, plus an extra 5% off future orders. In addition to exclusive discounts, Autoship subscribers will receive free delivery on all orders over $35 while earning Neighbor Rewards on qualifying items. Neighbor Rewards enables pet owners to earn freebies just for buying their pet's favorite brands.

Neighbors can set up their personalized Autoship subscriptions online at checkout and select a delivery frequency that works for them, so they'll never run out of their pet's favorites. The Pet Supplies Plus Autoship program comes with no commitment, allowing neighbors to skip a delivery or cancel at any time without fees.

"Our goal is to make it as easy and convenient as possible for pet parents to get the quality food and supplies they need for their pets," said Chris Rowland, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Supplies Plus. "We now have multiple options for our neighbors. In addition to coming into our stores with their pets to shop or ordering online for curbside pickup or home delivery, now they can get their pet essentials delivered right to their doors on a recurring basis. This is good news all around for neighbors, and their pets."

Pet Supplies Plus offers a wide array of natural pet foods and a variety of made in the USA pet consumables, including food, treats, rawhide and chews. Set in welcoming neighborhood environments, Pet Supplies Plus team members get to know their neighbors and pets by name at every store. Many locations offer full-service grooming, self-serve pet wash stations and a bakery case. Choosing local is easy whether neighbors shop in store or online. For more information, visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Our shelves are stocked with the right products, including a wide selection of natural and made in the USA products. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop with us in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. As the nation's largest independent pet store with over 560 locations and counting, we make shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

