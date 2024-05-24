Taiwan First-Ever Grand Challenge Leads startups to VivaTech 2024

TAIPEI, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the leadership of the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC), Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) is bringing a delegation of 40 promising startups to Europe's largest tech and startup event, VivaTech 2024, held from May 22 to 25 in Paris. The TTA Pavilion will be officially opened on May 22 by NSTC Director General Andrea Hsu. Distinguished guests, including Ambassador Chih-Chung Wu of Taiwan's Representative Office in France, Julie Lamandé, VivaTech's Head of Global Partnerships & Public Affairs, Alice Woda, Head of International Division at La French Tech, and William Bao Bean, Managing Director of Orbit, will attend to show their support for the Taiwanese startups. This presence underscores the aim to showcase Taiwan's impressive tech innovation and foster deeper exchanges with the French and global startup ecosystems, creating more international connections.

The TTA Taiwan Tech Pavilion Opening Ceremony on May 22 at VivaTech 2024, with several distinguished guests attending to show their support for the Taiwanese startup teams.

Four Key Areas Showcase Diverse Tech Strengths

With the upcoming Paris Olympics in July, this year's VivaTech is seen as a prelude to seizing Olympic business opportunities. Despite the high entry threshold set by TTA requiring teams to qualify in any of the event's challenge competitions, 40 startups surpassed the bar, marking a significant increase from last year's 27 and setting a six-year record for participation. The high expectations for Taiwanese startups are evident.

The TTA Pavilion will prominently feature Sport Tech as its main design theme, with a dedicated area for sport tech startups to highlight their products and strengthen international industry and supply chain cooperation. Additionally, teams from "Smart MedTech," "Smart Data & Security," and "Smart Mobility & Sustainability" will also exhibit, aligning with Viva Tech's key themes and showcasing Taiwan's diverse technological applications.

IC Taiwan Grand Challenge Begins in Europe

Every year, VivaTech invites representative organizations worldwide to host competitions, challenging global startups. For the first time, TTA is co-hosting a competition focused on chip innovation, attracting participants from France, Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, Israel, South Africa, and South Korea. Six teams will compete in the finals on May 23. This contest serves as a precursor to the IC Taiwan Grand Challenge, aiming to draw more international teams to Taiwan to pursue their dreams.

Hosting Taiwan Tech Startup Night to Maximize Event Impact

Following the enthusiastic response to last year's inaugural Taiwan Tech Startup Night at the Taipei Representative Office in France, this year's event will once again be supported by the representative office. Nearly 70 distinguished guests, including representatives from France's National Investment Bank, investors, and local business leaders, will attend to hear live pitches from Taiwanese startups, fostering on-the-ground exchanges. This event aims to strengthen ties between Taiwanese startups and the French local ecosystem and pave the way for future collaborations.

To help the participating teams secure more business opportunities, TTA has arranged visits to Decathlon's headquarters during the event and, upon invitation from the local government, will lead the teams to Nice and Marseille after Viva Tech. There, they will engage in business matching and exchanges with local companies and venture capital firms in areas such as net-zero sustainability, smart cities, smart mobility, and smart healthcare, expanding the event's benefits and creating more possibilities for international connections.

SOURCE Taiwan Tech Arena