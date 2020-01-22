Taiwan Tech Arena sets new record for Taiwan's achievements at CES 2020

"Minister Dr. Chen Liang-Gee" not only praises the 13 startups who won innovation awards during the exhibition, but also announces that the 82 startup teams have won over 7 billion NT dollars in total. In addition, Lixel, iTech, and Yallvend are also invited to share their exhibition experience and potential achievements.

TTA 82 Startups Reached NT$ 7 Billion Business Opportunity at CES

"MOST" promotes global link for scientific and technological startups, participates in large-scale exhibitions such as CES to connect with international industries and innovative talents, and attracts overseas venture capitals and international companies' attention. This time, TTA startups have won more than 226 million US dollars, 7 billion NT dollars of global business opportunities at CES 2020, with an increase of 1.5 billion NT dollars, 27% growth over 2019. That shows the international competitiveness of Taiwan's technology innovation and also opens up the opportunities for cross-border and industrial cooperation, and further strengthens Taiwan's key position in global science and technology in ecosystem.

"Minister Dr. Chen Liang-Gee" says, "This is the 3rd year for TTA to participate in CES. We start form 32 startups with 3.2 billion NT dollars business opportunities in 2018, 44 startups with 5.5 billion NT dollars business opportunities in 2019, and 82 startups with 7 billion NT dollars business opportunities in 2020. It shows that after long-term cultivation by the government, Taiwan's startups has gradually transformed from regional and small markets to global market deployment."

"Minister Chen" added, "Since the first year, TTA startups were still unfamiliar with CES. In the second year, the startups had understood the exhibition and made preparations to develop the international market. This year, the startups have successfully link with global industries, seek business opportunities and enhance the quality of the products and services, which enable our teams to receive global industry recognition, and increase the importance of Taiwan in global startup ecosystem."

The teams win orders from international enterprises such as the Tokyo Olympics, San Francisco Airport and SONY.

Among the fruitful achievements obtained by TTA at CES 2020, Yallvend wins the Tokyo Olympics' order that it will deploy smart vending machines in the 2020 Olympic area; YoKai Express ramen machine is purchased by San Francisco Airport. Passengers can enjoy delicious ramen made by machines at the airport. In addition, FaceHeart has been invited by SONY to jointly develop new products for health care.

Through TTA's international brand and marketing strategy, Taiwan's startups have attracted attentions of global industries and investors, strengthened the connection with international ecosystem, and voiced for Taiwan with technology. In the future, TTA will continue to lead the team to participate in international exhibitions to deepen Taiwan's startups strength and explore more global market opportunities.

TTA leads Taiwan's technology startups to speak to the world

In order to link Taiwan's startups and to global innovation ecosystem, TTA actively leads startups to attend international exhibitions such as CES in the United States, VivaTech in France, and Innovfest in Singapore to not only allow the startups to broaden their horizons, but also attracts new technology-related partners from global technology industries, accelerators and international venture capitals, and calls on local government's high-quality startups to join TTA to explore global markets. We also look forward to motivating cities to assist startups from top to bottom, and create a friendly environment for startups to grow.

