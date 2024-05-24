Ubestream to Showcase Taiwan's AI Innovation at VivaTech 2024 in France

PARIS, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the auspices of the Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA), established by the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC), Taiwanese startup Ubestream participate in VivaTech 2024, Europe's largest startup and technology event. From May 22 to 25, Ubestream will demonstrate Taiwan's AI technological capabilities to the world.

Ubestream the finalist of the IC Taiwan Competition Co-Hosted by TTA and VivaTech (PRNewsfoto/Taiwan Tech Arena)

With the global AI wave sparked by ChatGPT, AI has become one of the focal points at this year's VivaTech. Ubestream, known for its strong AI capabilities, stands out as a highlight of the event. This year, Ubestream has been selected as one of the finalists in the IC Taiwan Competition, co-hosted for the first time by TTA and VivaTech. Competing on the event stage alongside other international teams, Ubestream will showcase the technological prowess of Taiwanese teams in the AI field.

Ubestream is one of the few Taiwanese startups with capabilities in AI semantic and speech algorithm development. It is also the first AI company to enter the Go Incubation Board for Startup and Acceleration Firms (GISA). Ubestream focuses on developing smart voice AI engines (NLP/NLU & ASR/TTS) for intent, text, voice, speech, and speaker recognition, as well as touch-free and hands-free applications. Ubestream provides DL/ML-based multilingual semantic speech AI on chip, edge, cloud, and Metaverse platforms, with or without the Internet, serving leading enterprises in the USA, Taiwan, and Japan.

This year marks TTA's sixth participation in international exhibitions and their inaugural collaboration with VivaTech to launch a competition. The VivaTech competition serves as a prelude to the NSTC-hosted global IC Taiwan Grand Challenge, aiming to attract more international teams to join and realize their dreams in Taiwan.

NSTC outlined the implementation of the "Taiwan CBI" initiative, focusing on attracting international talents, startups and investments to Taiwan. The IC Taiwan Grand Challenge competition and its pilot program, which targets startups, corporations, research institutions, and individuals globally interested in collaborating with Taiwan's semiconductor industry. It will spotlight global startups and academic groups focusing on the themes include "IC design innovations" and "chip-based innovative applications," seeking advanced technology or application proposals. Emphasis is placed on local connectivity, which can meet Taiwan resource needs and specific development plans, value creativity, and technological innovation during the review process. Selected teams will receive startup funds, workspace, mentorship from senior experts, and substantial industry support tailored to their needs, enabling global talent to realize their dreams in Taiwan.

