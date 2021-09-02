Take A Bite Out Of Fall With BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse's new Sweet Cinnamon Apple Pizookie®

Fall is the season of cozying up next to a satisfying treat, and the Sweet Cinnamon Apple Pizookie® offers BJ's guests yet another reason to stick around for dessert. Available daily, the delectable dessert is also eligible for BJ's $3 Pizookie® Daily Brewhouse Special, every Tuesday for dine-in, take-out or delivery.

"At BJ's, we like to think outside of the box, and the limited-edition Sweet Cinnamon Apple Pizookie® is no exception," said Kevin Mayer, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "The innovative new flavor embraces the changes of season and provides our guests with yet another reason for celebration."

The Sweet Cinnamon Apple Pizookie® will be available at all BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse® locations beginning September 2, for a limited time only. It joins BJ's lineup of other crave-worthy Pizookie® flavors, including Hot Fudge Brownie, Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter, Strawberry Shortcake, White Chocolate Macadamia Nut, Cookies 'n' Cream, Salted Caramel, Triple Chocolate made with Ghirardelli®, Monkey Bread, Sugar Cookie and Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip.

For more information on BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse®, visit https://www.bjsrestaurants.com/.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ("BJ's") is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including cherry chipotle glazed salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. For more BJ's information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

