Take a Bite Out of Snack Time with 7-Eleven's Hot Dog Flavored Chips

Enjoy the iconic Big Bite® Hot Dog flavor, now packed into crunchy, wavy potato chips

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer, is introducing a new, delicious addition to its snacking lineup: 7-SelectTM Big Bite® Hot Dog Chips.

Inspired by the iconic Big Bite® Hot Dog, customers can get their hands on the mouthwatering private brand chips at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide for a limited time.

Enjoy the iconic Big Bite® Hot Dog flavor, now packed into crunchy, wavy potato chips

While 7-Eleven introduced Big Bite Sparkling Water as an April Fool's prank earlier this year, this addition to the 7-Select snack lineup is no joke! 7-Select, the convenience retailer's private brand, utilizes top-quality ingredients to create exciting and innovative products at prices that can't be beat. With this limited-time flavor, glizzy fans everywhere can indulge in delectable tastes inspired by classic hot dog toppings like ketchup, mustard and relish – all packed into a crunchy potato chip.

"We are always listening to what our customers are interested in, and it was clear by their reactions on April Fool's Day that we tapped into something really unique with Bite Big Sparkling Water," said Nikki Boyers, Vice President of Private Brands at 7-Eleven. "Our customers love the variety of flavors they get with our 7-Select chips, so it just felt right to bring back a Big Bite Hot Dog flavor to the lineup! We can't wait for our customers to enjoy the iconic roller grill snack, now in two forms."

Why grill when you can chill? Customers across the country can have their snacks and sips, like 7-Select Big Bite Hot Dog Chips, delivered directly to their door with the 7NOW® Delivery app in the U.S. The delivery service is accessible throughout the U.S. with real time tracking to let customers know their order status. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at 7-Eleven.com

CONTACT: 7-Eleven, Inc.

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.