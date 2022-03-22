Take a Peep at this New Data! Recent Survey Reveals How Americans Enjoy PEEPS®

"The PEEPS® team is thrilled to share the findings from our recent PEEPS® preferences survey, as the data further solidifies our sweet Marshmallow treats as the true first sign of Spring and a staple in Easter traditions," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS®. "Over the years, we have seen so many fans express their PEEPSONALITY® and share their own special ways of enjoying our Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies. No matter our fans' preferences, we look forward to continuing to be an important part of Springtime celebrations and spread sweetness throughout the season."

As there is no wrong way to indulge in the sweet treat, the question stands – how do you enjoy PEEPS®? The PEEPS® Brand is encouraging fans to express their #PEEPSONALITY by snapping and sharing pictures and videos of how they enjoy adorable PEEPS® Chicks and Bunnies throughout the season and tagging @PEEPSBRAND. Marshmallow lovers can also follow @PEEPSBRAND to stay up to date and find many ways they can express their PEEPSONALITY® leading up to Easter.

For PEEP-tastic craft and recipe inspiration this season, visit www.peepsbrand.com. To purchase PEEPS® Candy and merchandise, fans can shop online at www.peepsandcompany.com

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com (and see the breadth of candy and high-quality branded items at www.peepsandcompany.com) Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc, twitter.com/JustBornInc.

*The PEEPS® Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 nationally representative US adults ages 18+, between January 13th and January 21st, 2022, using an email invitation and an online survey. The data was weighted to ensure an accurate representation of adults ages 18+.

