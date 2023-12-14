Take Control of Your Health in the New Year with Functional Wellness Tests from Designs for Health

Leading supplement brand offers three innovative tests to empower patients and practitioners

PALM COAST, Fla., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we gear up for the New Year, Designs for Health, the expert-recommended and preferred brand for high-quality, professional strength, research-backed supplements is making it easier than ever for healthcare practitioners to provide a personalized approach to patient outcomes thanks to its innovative Spotlight functional wellness tests. The three tests, Metabolomics SpotlightGI Spotlight, and Genomic Spotlight, help inform and guide healthcare practitioners to support their patients' overall optimal health through appropriate diet, lifestyle, and nutraceutical suggestions by assessing their metabolic status, microbiome, or genomic data.

Designs for Health Metabolomics Spotlight™ helps practitioners see the larger picture of how patients can optimize their health by evaluating the function of key metabolic pathways to provide better-targeted support and lifestyle changes. The results provide an in-depth assessment of many key areas of biochemistry and metabolism essential for human health including metabolic and macronutrient processing; mitochondrial function; micronutrient status; amino acid, protein, and neurotransmitter metabolism; inflammatory response; oxidative stress; detoxification; microbial metabolites; stress; mood; and overall well-being.

Designs for Health GI Spotlight™ provides an in-depth look into the symbiotic health status of the gut microbiome. The stool analysis utilizes cutting-edge quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology to provide insight into keystone microbial diversity and gut fungal balance, intestinal permeability and gut barrier function, digestive function, nutrient absorption, GI motility, inflammatory status, and immune function in the gut.

Designs for Health Genomic Spotlight™ uses advanced machine learning via the Opus23 informatics platform to give practitioners unique insight into a patient's genomics. Using a simple buccal collection, this test reports an array of the most clinically significant single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) in a multitude of domains in one comprehensive functional DNA test. It then evaluates eight key areas of health including cellular communication, bone and structural health, cognitive health, detoxification, endocrine health, inflammatory status, GI health, and aging.

"Getting started with functional lab testing is challenging for many practitioners; It may require several hours of training, the complex test results may take hours to interpret, and can be difficult to translate into patient recommendations — but with Spotlight tests, the process has never been easier or more streamlined," said Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David M. Brady at Designs for Health. "Developed by clinical experts utilizing intelligent multi-analyte complex algorithms, our tests allow practitioners to run functional lab tests easily and confidently thanks to short on-demand training modules, instant analysis, and quick patient recommendations that enable them to provide personalized lifestyle modifications and supplementation to patients."

Each functional wellness test contains everything necessary, including detailed instructions on how to noninvasively collect a sample and send it in for analysis. Designs for Health Spotlight™ testing must be ordered or authorized by a qualified healthcare provider registered with Designs for Health. To request this test, open a patient account today and get matched with a Designs for Health practitioner. Designs for Health Spotlight™ tests are not diagnostic and are not eligible for coverage under Medicare, Medicaid, or medical insurance.

Designs for Health began in 1989 as a small nutritional services company with deep roots in natural medicine – and big ambitions to revolutionize the industry. More than 30 years later, the company is pioneering new approaches to nutritional science, breaking barriers in quality standards, and ultimately transforming the healthcare ecosystem. Through a robust product pipeline and a diverse portfolio of more than 300 nutritional products, Designs for Health is leading the charge in the natural and integrative medicine movement to design a well world for all.

To learn more about Designs for Health and its comprehensive portfolio of products, visit
https://www.designsforhealth.com. 

Please tune in to Designs for Health's new podcast, Conversations for Health, and immerse yourself in the current landscape of Functional Medicine to empower you to design a well world with us. To learn more, listen to the Spotlight podcast, found on Conversations for Health.

About Designs for Health, Inc.
Family-owned Designs for Health, Inc. offers high-quality dietary supplements and functional foods to healthcare professionals and their patients. Guided by its founding philosophy of "Science-First™," the company holds an unwavering commitment to creating research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of functional ingredients that maximize the potential for successful health outcomes. For over 30 years, Designs for Health has been at the forefront of the natural and integrative health movement, demonstrating leadership in product innovation, clinical education, and practice development. https://www.designsforhealth.com/our-story

