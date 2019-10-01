Take Flight with New Volo Eyewear Collection Exclusively at Eyemart Express

"Volo channels history with a striking yet versatile design," said Paula Blomquist, Eyemart Express chief marketing and merchandising officer. "Our goal was to create a collection that enables our customers to feel polished and ready for life's adventures."

Volo frames are designed with UTX lightweight technology, making them 40 percent lighter than traditional frames and comfortable for those with a busy lifestyle. Colors include a classic tortoise, blue, a bold red, olive, and on-trend clear. Each frame is only $99.95 and comes with a collapsible vegan leather case. Shop the Volo collection at https://www.eyemartexpress.com/lander/volo.

"Our exclusive Volo collection was designed for those who value craftsmanship," said Ms. Blomquist. "These frames are timeless classics with a sleek, modern vibe. Design elements like embossed airplanes on the insides of the temple and ivory-colored tips reflect our attention to detail in creating this refined collection."

Volo frames feature angular curves and incorporate a variety of lens shapes and frame widths and flatter a wide range of customers. Also, the frame styles lend perfectly to custom lens treatments and sunglasses.

The inaugural six styles are named after vintage aircraft: Bomber, Douglas, Learjet, Mooney, Spitfire, and Warhawk. Additional styles in the collection will be released next year.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express, a leading optical retailer and the fastest provider of quality prescription eyewear in the industry, has been serving consumers for more than 29 years. With 205 stores in 38 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision4Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company operates under its motto of Right Glasses. Right Price. Right Now: a unique mix of value, style and timely service. Each store carries more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Gucci, Calvin Klein, Ray-Ban, and Columbia. Onsite labs allow 90 percent of glasses to be delivered on the same day. To learn more about Eyemart Express, visit EyemartExpress.com.

Media Contact:

Holly Scimeca Griggs

holly@hollyhousemarketing.com

SOURCE Eyemart Express

Related Links

http://www.eyemartexpress.com

