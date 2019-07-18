Take in All the Beauty Canada Has to Offer: OpenTable Reveals 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in Canada

TORONTO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada has one of the most beautifully diverse landscapes of any country in the world. Diners looking to broaden their travels this summer and enjoy picturesque views as they feast need look no further than OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), which has released its 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in Canada. 

From breathtaking mountain gorges, to seaports of the east coast and everything in between, the restaurants featured on the list offer the perfect backdrop for any occasion. Ontario tops the list with the most winning restaurants (42), followed by British Columbia (35), Alberta (12), Quebec (6), Manitoba (5). Saskatchewan (1) and Newfoundland (1). The western seaport city of Vancouver reigns supreme with 11 restaurants among the honourees, followed by Victoria and Toronto with 9 restaurants each.

City dwellers can take in the skyline and all the concrete jungle glory Toronto has to offer at 360 The Restaurant at the CN Tower. Take in breathtaking mountain top views at the Sky Bistro in Banff, Alberta or enjoy the stunning scenery of lush wine country at the Terrace Restaurant in West Kelowna, BC.

"We can't think of a better way to celebrate summer travel season than with this list of restaurants with some of the nation's most stunning vistas," said Caroline Potter, OpenTable's Chief Dining Officer. "Whether you're a local or a traveler, these winning spots are a terrific way to soak up a city's charms while dining on delicious fare."

OpenTable's list of the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants for 2019 in Canada is generated solely from diner reviews collected between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which "scenic views" was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in Canada for 2019 according to OpenTable diners. The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/lists/most-scenic-restaurants-ca-2019.

100 Most Scenic Restaurants in Canada

360 The Restaurant at the CN Tower – Toronto, ON
Alpina Restaurant at Villa Eyrie Resort – Malahat, BC
Amsterdam Brewhouse & RestaurantToronto, ON
Ancaster MillAncaster, ON  
AquaTerraKingston, ON
Arms Reach BistroNorth Vancouver, BC
Arôme - Casino du Lac LeamyGatineau, QC
Aux ChantignolesMontebello, QC
The Beach House Restaurant - VictoriaVictoria, BC
BenchmarkNiagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Bistro 67Whitby, ON   
Bistro Verde - Nordstrom Pacific CentreVancouver, BC
Blue Crab Seafood House - Coast Victoria Hotel & Marina by APAVictoria, BC
BlueBlood SteakhouseToronto, ON
Bow Valley Ranche RestaurantCalgary, AB
Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse - Niagara FallsNiagara Falls, ON
Brasserie T! Montréal Quartier des Spectacles – Montréal, QC
The Butchart Gardens - The Dining RoomBrentwood Bay, BC  
The Butternut TreeEdmonton, AB  
Cambridge MillCambridge, ON
Canoe Restaurant and BarToronto, ON
Canyon CreekNiagara Falls, ON
Carnaval Brazilian BBQWinnipeg, MB
Chuck's SteakhouseBanff, AB
Cibo Waterfront CafeWinnipeg, MB
Deane HouseCalgary, AB
Diwan at the Aga Khan MuseumToronto, ON
Dockside Restaurant & Brewing CompanyVancouver, BC
Drake Devonshire InnWellington, ON
The Drawing Room - The Prince of Wales HotelNiagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Earls Kitchen + Bar - KelownaKelowna, BC
Elora Mill RestaurantElora, ON
The FarmhouseBarrie, ON
Finn's Seafood, Chops and CocktailsVictoria, BC
Fishbone By The LakeStouffville, ON
Five Sails RestaurantVancouver, BC
Fumaca Brazilian SteakhouseEdmonton, AB
Glo Restaurant + LoungeVictoria, BC
Golf's Steak House & SeafoodKitchener, ON
The Good Earth Vineyard And WineryBeamsville, ON
Hart House RestaurantBurnaby, BC
Honsberger EstateJordan Station, ON
Hooded Merganser at Penticton Lakeside ResortPenticton, BC
Horizons RestaurantBurnaby, BC
Il BucoBarrie, ON
Inn on the TwentyToronto, ON
Juniper Bistro - The Juniper HotelBanff, AB
The Keg Steakhouse + Bar - Multiple Locations – Victoria, BC; St. John's, NF; Windsor, ON
Kitchen76 at Two Sisters VineyardsNiagara-on-the-Lake, ON
La Ronde - Chateau LacombeEdmonton, AB
The Lake HouseCalgary, AB
Lake House RestaurantVineland, ON
Le Baccara - Casino du Lac LeamyGatineau, QC
Marina RestaurantVictoria, BC
Miku RestaurantVancouver, BC
Milestones Grill + BarVictoria, BC
Miradoro at Tinhorn Creek WineryOliver, BC
Momofuku KojinToronto, ON
Neros Steakhouse - Caesars WindsorWindsor, ON
OAK + CRU Social Kitchen & Wine BarKelowna, BC
Peller Estates Winery RestaurantNiagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Pineridge Hollow – RM of Springfield, MB
Portus 360 – Montréal, QC
Prairie's EdgeWinnipeg, MB
Prime Steakhouse Niagara FallsNiagara Falls, ON
Promenade Cafe and WineWinnipeg, MB
Provence MarinasideVancouver, BC
Quails' Gate Estate Winery - Old Vines RestaurantKelowna, BC
Range Lounge & Grill at Predator Ridge ResortVernon, BC
Ravine Vineyard Winery RestaurantNiagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Restaurant at Peninsula RidgeBeamsville, ON
River CaféCalgary, AB
Riverway RestaurantBurnaby, BC
Rooftop Bar at the Broadview HotelToronto, ON
Rundle Lounge - Afternoon Tea - Fairmont Banff Springs HotelBanff, AB
Scaramouche RestaurantToronto, ON
ShiftSaskatoon, SK
Sky Bistro, Mountain Top Dining @ Banff GondolaBanff, AB
Skylon Tower Revolving Dining RoomNiagara Falls, ON
Sonora Room Restaurant - Burrowing Owl Estate WineryOliver, BC
Spencer's at the WaterfrontBurlington, ON
Sterling RestaurantGatineau, QC
StratusToronto, ON
Table Rock House RestaurantNiagara Falls, ON
Tea at The EmpressVictoria, BC
Terrace Restaurant, Mission Hill Family EstateWest Kelowna, BC
The Observatory at Grouse MountainNorth Vancouver, BC
The Restaurant at RedstoneBeamsville, ON
The Salmon HouseWest Vancouver, BC
The Teahouse RestaurantVancouver, BC
The Victor – Parq VancouverVancouver, BC
Three Ravens Restaurant & Wine BarBanff, AB
Tiara Restaurant - Queen's Landing HotelNiagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Top of Vancouver Revolving RestaurantVancouver, BC
Trius Winery RestaurantNiagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Uli's RestaurantWhite Rock, BC
Vineland Estates Winery RestaurantVineland, ON
Vista 18 Westcoast Grill and Wine BarVictoria, BC
Washington Avenue GrillWhite Rock, BC
Watermark RestaurantNiagara Falls, ON

About OpenTable:
OpenTable, part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, with more than 51,000 restaurants globally using its software to seat over 125 million diners monthly. OpenTable helps diners discover and book the perfect table and helps restaurants deliver personalized hospitality to keep guests coming back.

