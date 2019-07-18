Take in All the Beauty Canada Has to Offer: OpenTable Reveals 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in Canada

TORONTO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada has one of the most beautifully diverse landscapes of any country in the world. Diners looking to broaden their travels this summer and enjoy picturesque views as they feast need look no further than OpenTable , the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG ), which has released its 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in Canada.

From breathtaking mountain gorges, to seaports of the east coast and everything in between, the restaurants featured on the list offer the perfect backdrop for any occasion. Ontario tops the list with the most winning restaurants (42), followed by British Columbia (35), Alberta (12), Quebec (6), Manitoba (5). Saskatchewan (1) and Newfoundland (1). The western seaport city of Vancouver reigns supreme with 11 restaurants among the honourees, followed by Victoria and Toronto with 9 restaurants each.

City dwellers can take in the skyline and all the concrete jungle glory Toronto has to offer at 360 The Restaurant at the CN Tower . Take in breathtaking mountain top views at the Sky Bistro in Banff, Alberta or enjoy the stunning scenery of lush wine country at the Terrace Restaurant in West Kelowna, BC.

"We can't think of a better way to celebrate summer travel season than with this list of restaurants with some of the nation's most stunning vistas," said Caroline Potter, OpenTable's Chief Dining Officer. "Whether you're a local or a traveler, these winning spots are a terrific way to soak up a city's charms while dining on delicious fare."

OpenTable's list of the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants for 2019 in Canada is generated solely from diner reviews collected between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which "scenic views" was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in Canada for 2019 according to OpenTable diners. The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/lists/most-scenic-restaurants-ca-2019 .

100 Most Scenic Restaurants in Canada

360 The Restaurant at the CN Tower – Toronto, ON

Alpina Restaurant at Villa Eyrie Resort – Malahat, BC

Amsterdam Brewhouse & Restaurant – Toronto, ON

Ancaster Mill – Ancaster, ON

AquaTerra – Kingston, ON

Arms Reach Bistro – North Vancouver, BC

Arôme - Casino du Lac Leamy – Gatineau, QC

Aux Chantignoles – Montebello, QC

The Beach House Restaurant - Victoria – Victoria, BC

Benchmark – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Bistro 67 – Whitby, ON

Bistro Verde - Nordstrom Pacific Centre – Vancouver, BC

Blue Crab Seafood House - Coast Victoria Hotel & Marina by APA – Victoria, BC

BlueBlood Steakhouse – Toronto, ON

Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant – Calgary, AB

Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse - Niagara Falls – Niagara Falls, ON

Brasserie T! Montréal Quartier des Spectacles – Montréal, QC

The Butchart Gardens - The Dining Room – Brentwood Bay, BC

The Butternut Tree – Edmonton, AB

Cambridge Mill – Cambridge, ON

Canoe Restaurant and Bar – Toronto, ON

Canyon Creek – Niagara Falls, ON

Carnaval Brazilian BBQ – Winnipeg, MB

Chuck's Steakhouse – Banff, AB

Cibo Waterfront Cafe – Winnipeg, MB

Deane House – Calgary, AB

Diwan at the Aga Khan Museum – Toronto, ON

Dockside Restaurant & Brewing Company – Vancouver, BC

Drake Devonshire Inn – Wellington, ON

The Drawing Room - The Prince of Wales Hotel – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Earls Kitchen + Bar - Kelowna – Kelowna, BC

Elora Mill Restaurant – Elora, ON

The Farmhouse – Barrie, ON

Finn's Seafood, Chops and Cocktails – Victoria, BC

Fishbone By The Lake – Stouffville, ON

Five Sails Restaurant – Vancouver, BC

Fumaca Brazilian Steakhouse – Edmonton, AB

Glo Restaurant + Lounge – Victoria, BC

Golf's Steak House & Seafood – Kitchener, ON

The Good Earth Vineyard And Winery – Beamsville, ON

Hart House Restaurant – Burnaby, BC

Honsberger Estate – Jordan Station, ON

Hooded Merganser at Penticton Lakeside Resort – Penticton, BC

Horizons Restaurant – Burnaby, BC

Il Buco – Barrie, ON

Inn on the Twenty – Toronto, ON

Juniper Bistro - The Juniper Hotel – Banff, AB

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar - Multiple Locations – Victoria, BC; St. John's, NF; Windsor, ON

Kitchen76 at Two Sisters Vineyards – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

La Ronde - Chateau Lacombe – Edmonton, AB

The Lake House – Calgary, AB

Lake House Restaurant – Vineland, ON

Le Baccara - Casino du Lac Leamy – Gatineau, QC

Marina Restaurant – Victoria, BC

Miku Restaurant – Vancouver, BC

Milestones Grill + Bar – Victoria, BC

Miradoro at Tinhorn Creek Winery – Oliver, BC

Momofuku Kojin – Toronto, ON

Neros Steakhouse - Caesars Windsor – Windsor, ON

OAK + CRU Social Kitchen & Wine Bar – Kelowna, BC

Peller Estates Winery Restaurant – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Pineridge Hollow – RM of Springfield, MB

Portus 360 – Montréal, QC

Prairie's Edge – Winnipeg, MB

Prime Steakhouse Niagara Falls – Niagara Falls, ON

Promenade Cafe and Wine – Winnipeg, MB

Provence Marinaside – Vancouver, BC

Quails' Gate Estate Winery - Old Vines Restaurant – Kelowna, BC

Range Lounge & Grill at Predator Ridge Resort – Vernon, BC

Ravine Vineyard Winery Restaurant – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Restaurant at Peninsula Ridge – Beamsville, ON

River Café – Calgary, AB

Riverway Restaurant – Burnaby, BC

Rooftop Bar at the Broadview Hotel – Toronto, ON

Rundle Lounge - Afternoon Tea - Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel – Banff, AB

Scaramouche Restaurant – Toronto, ON

Shift – Saskatoon, SK

Sky Bistro, Mountain Top Dining @ Banff Gondola – Banff, AB

Skylon Tower Revolving Dining Room – Niagara Falls, ON

Sonora Room Restaurant - Burrowing Owl Estate Winery – Oliver, BC

Spencer's at the Waterfront – Burlington, ON

Sterling Restaurant – Gatineau, QC

Stratus – Toronto, ON

Table Rock House Restaurant – Niagara Falls, ON

Tea at The Empress – Victoria, BC

Terrace Restaurant, Mission Hill Family Estate – West Kelowna, BC

The Observatory at Grouse Mountain – North Vancouver, BC

The Restaurant at Redstone – Beamsville, ON

The Salmon House – West Vancouver, BC

The Teahouse Restaurant – Vancouver, BC

The Victor – Parq Vancouver – Vancouver, BC

Three Ravens Restaurant & Wine Bar – Banff, AB

Tiara Restaurant - Queen's Landing Hotel – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Top of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant – Vancouver, BC

Trius Winery Restaurant – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Uli's Restaurant – White Rock, BC

Vineland Estates Winery Restaurant – Vineland, ON

Vista 18 Westcoast Grill and Wine Bar – Victoria, BC

Washington Avenue Grill – White Rock, BC

Watermark Restaurant – Niagara Falls, ON



About OpenTable:

OpenTable , part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, with more than 51,000 restaurants globally using its software to seat over 125 million diners monthly. OpenTable helps diners discover and book the perfect table and helps restaurants deliver personalized hospitality to keep guests coming back.

SOURCE OpenTable, Inc.

Related Links

http://opentable.com

