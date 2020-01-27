Take Note Coffee and Whiskey Afficianados! Jameson® Irish Whiskey Wants to Introduce You to Their New Brew

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whiskey and coffee have always belonged together, so it was about time someone united them in a modern way. Jameson® Irish Whiskey is offering a fresh take on the two distinctive tastes with the new, limited-edition Jameson® Cold Brew, an Irish Whiskey infused with natural cold brew coffee flavor.

Created out of a passion for quality, culture and damn good coffee, Jameson Cold Brew is a one-of-a-kind whiskey innovation that celebrates the timeless story that is told when these two tastes become one.

Taste has always been at the heart of every sip that Jameson produces – and it's no different in the world of coffee. Since Jameson Irish Whiskey's conception in 1780, the brand has remained curious in order to develop and bring to life sumptuous additions to the Jameson family. Now, the brand is serving up something a bit bolder in a nod to whiskey and coffee lovers everywhere.

"By combining the smooth taste of triple distilled Jameson and the richness of natural cold brew coffee flavor into one bottle, Jameson Cold Brew celebrates a passion for whiskey and coffee," said Matt Foley, Jameson Brand Director at Pernod Ricard USA. "When we started researching our next innovation, we didn't need to go far, as it had been under our nose all along."

The Jameson community has an immense passion for Irish Whiskey and craft coffee, so when it came time to develop a new innovation, the brand listened to what Jameson fans had been requesting for years. The result is a bold take on two unique tastes that have always belonged together – and now thanks to Jameson, are bottled under one cap.

"The spirits category is constantly evolving, with consumers seeking new tastes and ways to enjoy a drink. Jameson Cold Brew is a delicious option for any occasion from brunch to happy hour," said Matt Foley, Jameson Brand Director at Pernod Ricard USA. "Enjoy Jameson Cold Brew chilled, on the rocks, mixed with cola, or in a cocktail. My personal favorite is on the rocks."

Jameson Cold Brew Limited Edition

Tasting Notes & Product Information:

Nose: Intense rich coffee bean aromatics combined with vanilla nuttiness of Jameson.

Intense rich coffee bean aromatics combined with vanilla nuttiness of Jameson. Taste: Distinctive, bold and natural with refreshing coffee flavor followed by charred wood from the pot still whiskey contribution on the palate. Full bodied, smooth and warming mouthfeel, with notes of toasted oak and dark chocolate.

Distinctive, bold and natural with refreshing coffee flavor followed by charred wood from the pot still whiskey contribution on the palate. Full bodied, smooth and warming mouthfeel, with notes of toasted oak and dark chocolate. ABV: 30% Alc./Vol. (60 proof)

Find Jameson Cold Brew at select retail locations, neighborhood bars, and for order at ReserveBar.com for a limited time with a suggested retail price of $24.99 per 750 mL bottle.

Follow along at @Jameson_US and JamesonWhiskey.com for the latest happenings or to find out more about Jameson® Cold Brew.

TASTE RESPONSIBLY.

Jameson Irish Whiskey. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 Proof). Product of Ireland. ©2020 Imported by John Jameson Import Company, New York, NY

