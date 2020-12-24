Take One Positive Action Toward Better Health Starting January 1 with Life Time's Commitment Day

Life Time is committed to helping improve the health of the nation, and is offering a variety of complimentary programming to everyone—available wherever they are, whenever they want—starting on January 1 and continuing throughout the month so that everyone can start the year off on a healthy note, digitally or physically. Life Time's athletic resort destinations across the nation are open to serve consumers with enhanced health and safety protocols that have been heralded as the gold standard.

Take back control of your health in 2021 with:

A month of complimentary access to Life Time's new digital membership. Life Time Digital brings together customized workout programs, access to premium, on-demand classes, decades of curated content and Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service built around Apple Watch, bringing studio-style workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. (info here)

A virtual Commitment Day 5K (registration here)

(registration here) A 30-day progressive movement challenge in one or more categories, including walk, run, cycle and swim. You'll gain the motivation to kick off your goal and the momentum to make it successful. (registration here)

Virtual events (group fitness classes, personal training consultations, nutrition advice and more)

Goal setting in four key health categories with strategies and weekly motivation available online:

Healthy movement



Healthy eating



Healthy mindset



Healthy community

2020 has been a turbulent year, but it's been especially challenging for American's overall physical and mental health. A recent study shows there's been a 32% reduction in physical activity this year and another poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 53% of people say their mental health has been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

"After all the challenges 2020 presented us, we're inviting everyone to begin with one small step or positive action, and then another, and another and watch it become the momentum that helps take back control of their health," Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO Bahram Akradi said. "We launched Commitment Day in 2013 to inspire healthy change and have positively impacted millions of lives over this time. This now is more important than ever before."

More information on how to take part in Commitment Day is available online at https://my.lifetime.life/onepositiveaction.html.

About Commitment Day®

Life Time launched Commitment Day on January 1, 2013, as a nationwide movement to inspire and encourage healthy change. Since then, millions have participated in making a commitment to better their health, communities and selves. For more information visit CommitmentDay.com.

About Life Time®, Inc.

As a wellness pioneer, Life Time is reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we move, work and live—digitally and physically—all with the primary objective of helping people lead healthy, happy lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.

