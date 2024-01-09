Take the Boost Wireless Network to the MAX with the All-New Celero5G+ and Celero5G

Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite customers get superfast, pure 5G on the Boost Wireless Network at an unbeatable price

LITTLETON, Colo., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boost-made, exclusive smartphone is back by popular demand. Introducing the new Celero5G+ and Celero5G for 2024. With advanced features, cutting-edge performance and a stunning design, Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite customers can take their mobile experience to the max.

Equipped with the very latest in wireless technology, the 2024 Celero5G devices are compatible with the Boost Wireless Network1, the 4th facilities-based nationwide network and the largest commercial deployment of VoNR (Voice over New Radio) technology. Our network keeps people connected with superfast download speeds, enhanced call clarity and low latency. Unlike other networks, the Boost Wireless Network harnesses the power of pure 5G. Plus, customers will have access to three networks, including two of Boost's nationwide 5G partner networks.

"Our customers asked, and we delivered. Boost is expanding our exclusive Celero device portfolio even further this year with the Celero5G and Celero5G+ 2024, available to both prepaid Boost Mobile and postpaid Boost Infinite customers," said Michael Kelly, group president of Retail Wireless, DISH Wireless. "With two new affordable, Boost Wireless Network-capable devices, our customers get the very latest in wireless connectivity at an unbeatable price."

The Celero5G+ is the perfect companion for your busy lifestyle. This stunning device features a large, immersive 7" FHD+ screen with durable Gorilla® Glass 3, allowing you to enjoy your favorite content on the go with vivid colors and crisp details. Enhanced with a 120Hz refresh rate, the viewing experience is smoother and more fluid, bringing a new level of realism to streaming and gaming.

NEW this year — Boost's exclusive BoostMaxAudio™ gives Celero5G+ users an unparalleled audio experience with richness, enhanced clarity and depth. The device's advanced, quad-camera system has a 108MP main camera, ready to capture your best moments in incredible detail. Plus, the high-capacity 5000mAh battery and included 20W quick charge offers Boost customers uninterrupted productivity and entertainment.

For value conscious customers looking for a feature-packed 5G device, the Celero5G merges performance with affordability. The smartphone features a sleek design, vibrant 6.5" HD+ display safeguarded with Gorilla® Glass 3, BoostMaxAudio™, a 50MP triple rear camera and long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery that includes 20W fast charging.

Starting today, new customers can head to their local Boost Mobile store and get the latest Celero5G+ and Celero5G both for FREE when porting their number to Boost.2

For all of Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite's devices and pricing, please visit BoostMobile.com and BoostInfinite.com .

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile provides award-winning, best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers on America's largest 5G networks and competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. Boost Mobile operates on DISH Wireless L.L.C., a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation, and serves as its largest retail wireless brand. DISH, a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier, continues to innovate in wireless, building the Boost Wireless Network. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . DISH Network Corporation is a fully owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

About Boost Infinite

Boost Infinite is an infinitely better wireless carrier offering unlimited talk, text and data on the Boost Wireless Network and two of America's top 5G networks; all backed by a 30-day money back guarantee. Developed to provide an outstanding customer experience to its members, Boost Infinite keeps wireless service simple and straightforward. With plans starting as low as $25/month, Boost Infinite is the value leader in the postpaid wireless market today. Boost Infinite is a retail wireless carrier under DISH Wireless , the 4th facilities-based, nationwide wireless carrier in the U.S, an indirect subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

1 Customers with a compatible device can access the Boost Wireless Network in select locations. Customers will connect to our partner networks — two of America's top 5G networks — when outside of those locations. Visit https://help.boostinfinite.com/docs/americas-smart-network for more details.

2 In-store only. Requires subscription to qualifying service plans. New customers only. While supplies last. Discount applied toward phone purchase; no cash back, credit or rain checks. Sel. models only; no substitutions. May not be combined with other offers. Other restrictions may apply.

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation